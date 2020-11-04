Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Nestle, PepsiCo, BASF, Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Bayer HealthCare, Danone, GSK, Pfizer, Herbalife, Champion Nutrition, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Lovate Health Sciences, Otsuka Holdings, Schiff Nutrition Group, Yakult Functional Food and Nutraceuticals

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Nestle, PepsiCo, BASF, Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Bayer HealthCare, Danone, GSK, Pfizer, Herbalife, Champion Nutrition, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Lovate Health Sciences, Otsuka Holdings, Schiff Nutrition Group, Yakult Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Segment by Product Type: , Functional Food, Functional Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Other Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Segment by Application: , Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Food and Nutraceuticals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Functional Food

1.4.3 Functional Beverage

1.4.4 Dietary Supplement

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Specialty Stores

1.5.5 Online Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

6.1.1 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nestle Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Related Developments

11.2 PepsiCo

11.2.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.2.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 PepsiCo Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.2.5 PepsiCo Related Developments

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Related Developments

11.4 Coca-Cola

11.4.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.4.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.4.5 Coca-Cola Related Developments

11.5 Kellogg

11.5.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kellogg Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Kellogg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kellogg Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.5.5 Kellogg Related Developments

11.6 Abbott Nutrition

11.6.1 Abbott Nutrition Corporation Information

11.6.2 Abbott Nutrition Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Abbott Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Abbott Nutrition Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.6.5 Abbott Nutrition Related Developments

11.7 Amway

11.7.1 Amway Corporation Information

11.7.2 Amway Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Amway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Amway Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.7.5 Amway Related Developments

11.8 Bayer HealthCare

11.8.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bayer HealthCare Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Bayer HealthCare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bayer HealthCare Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.8.5 Bayer HealthCare Related Developments

11.9 Danone

11.9.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.9.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Danone Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.9.5 Danone Related Developments

11.10 GSK

11.10.1 GSK Corporation Information

11.10.2 GSK Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 GSK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 GSK Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Products Offered

11.10.5 GSK Related Developments

11.12 Herbalife

11.12.1 Herbalife Corporation Information

11.12.2 Herbalife Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Herbalife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Herbalife Products Offered

11.12.5 Herbalife Related Developments

11.13 Champion Nutrition

11.13.1 Champion Nutrition Corporation Information

11.13.2 Champion Nutrition Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Champion Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Champion Nutrition Products Offered

11.13.5 Champion Nutrition Related Developments

11.14 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

11.14.1 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Corporation Information

11.14.2 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Products Offered

11.14.5 Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Related Developments

11.15 Lovate Health Sciences

11.15.1 Lovate Health Sciences Corporation Information

11.15.2 Lovate Health Sciences Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Lovate Health Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Lovate Health Sciences Products Offered

11.15.5 Lovate Health Sciences Related Developments

11.16 Otsuka Holdings

11.16.1 Otsuka Holdings Corporation Information

11.16.2 Otsuka Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Otsuka Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Otsuka Holdings Products Offered

11.16.5 Otsuka Holdings Related Developments

11.17 Schiff Nutrition Group

11.17.1 Schiff Nutrition Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Schiff Nutrition Group Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Schiff Nutrition Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Schiff Nutrition Group Products Offered

11.17.5 Schiff Nutrition Group Related Developments

11.18 Yakult

11.18.1 Yakult Corporation Information

11.18.2 Yakult Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Yakult Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Yakult Products Offered

11.18.5 Yakult Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

