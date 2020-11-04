Functional Drinks Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Danone, PepsiCo, Unilever, Campbell Soup, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Heinz, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), The Hain Celestial Group, Fonterra, Uni-President, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, JDB Group, RED BULL, Suntory, Rockstar, Monster Energy Functional Drinks

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Functional Drinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Drinks market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Danone, PepsiCo, Unilever, Campbell Soup, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Heinz, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), The Hain Celestial Group, Fonterra, Uni-President, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, JDB Group, RED BULL, Suntory, Rockstar, Monster Energy Functional Drinks Market Segment by Product Type: , Energy Beverages, Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Sports Beverages, Functional Water, Other Functional Drinks Market Segment by Application: , Offline Stores, Online Stores

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Drinks market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Drinks Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Functional Drinks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Energy Beverages

1.4.3 Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.4.4 Sports Beverages

1.4.5 Functional Water

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline Stores

1.5.3 Online Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Functional Drinks Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Functional Drinks Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Functional Drinks, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Functional Drinks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Functional Drinks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Drinks Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Functional Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Functional Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Functional Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Drinks Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Functional Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Functional Drinks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Functional Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Functional Drinks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Functional Drinks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Drinks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Drinks Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Functional Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Functional Drinks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Functional Drinks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Functional Drinks Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Functional Drinks Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Functional Drinks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Drinks by Country

6.1.1 North America Functional Drinks Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Drinks by Country

7.1.1 Europe Functional Drinks Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Functional Drinks by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Functional Drinks Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Functional Drinks Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Drinks by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Functional Drinks Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Coca-Cola Company

11.1.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information

11.1.2 The Coca-Cola Company Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 The Coca-Cola Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 The Coca-Cola Company Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.1.5 The Coca-Cola Company Related Developments

11.2 Nestle

11.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nestle Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.2.5 Nestle Related Developments

11.3 Danone

11.3.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.3.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Danone Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.3.5 Danone Related Developments

11.4 PepsiCo

11.4.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.4.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 PepsiCo Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.4.5 PepsiCo Related Developments

11.5 Unilever

11.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.5.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Unilever Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Unilever Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.5.5 Unilever Related Developments

11.6 Campbell Soup

11.6.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information

11.6.2 Campbell Soup Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Campbell Soup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Campbell Soup Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.6.5 Campbell Soup Related Developments

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline

11.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

11.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Related Developments

11.8 Kraft Heinz

11.8.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kraft Heinz Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Kraft Heinz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.8.5 Kraft Heinz Related Developments

11.9 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

11.9.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.9.5 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Related Developments

11.10 The Hain Celestial Group

11.10.1 The Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 The Hain Celestial Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 The Hain Celestial Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 The Hain Celestial Group Functional Drinks Products Offered

11.10.5 The Hain Celestial Group Related Developments

11.12 Uni-President

11.12.1 Uni-President Corporation Information

11.12.2 Uni-President Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Uni-President Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Uni-President Products Offered

11.12.5 Uni-President Related Developments

11.13 Del Monte Pacific

11.13.1 Del Monte Pacific Corporation Information

11.13.2 Del Monte Pacific Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Del Monte Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Del Monte Pacific Products Offered

11.13.5 Del Monte Pacific Related Developments

11.14 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

11.14.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Products Offered

11.14.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Related Developments

11.15 JDB Group

11.15.1 JDB Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 JDB Group Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 JDB Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 JDB Group Products Offered

11.15.5 JDB Group Related Developments

11.16 RED BULL

11.16.1 RED BULL Corporation Information

11.16.2 RED BULL Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 RED BULL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 RED BULL Products Offered

11.16.5 RED BULL Related Developments

11.17 Suntory

11.17.1 Suntory Corporation Information

11.17.2 Suntory Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Suntory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Suntory Products Offered

11.17.5 Suntory Related Developments

11.18 Rockstar

11.18.1 Rockstar Corporation Information

11.18.2 Rockstar Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Rockstar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Rockstar Products Offered

11.18.5 Rockstar Related Developments

11.19 Monster Energy

11.19.1 Monster Energy Corporation Information

11.19.2 Monster Energy Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Monster Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Monster Energy Products Offered

11.19.5 Monster Energy Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Functional Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Functional Drinks Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Functional Drinks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Functional Drinks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Functional Drinks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Functional Drinks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Functional Drinks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Functional Drinks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Functional Drinks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Drinks Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Functional Drinks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

