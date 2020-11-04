Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Critical Infrastructure Protection Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Critical Infrastructure Protection market report contains a primary overview of the Critical Infrastructure Protection market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.



The critical infrastructure protection market was estimated at USD 110.141 billion in 2018. This market is expected to reach USD 170.84 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). To reduce the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructures, the European Commission has launched the European Programme for Critical Infrastructure Protection (EPCIP). This is a package of measures aimed at improving the protection of critical infrastructure in Europe, across all EU States and in all relevant sectors of economic activity.

– The Smart Grid technology helps optimize the loss of energy during transmission and distribution; ensuring a reduction in electricity consumption. The developing economies are witnessing robust growth in infrastructure development particularly in the utility sector, which has created a dire need for adherence to CIP standards, which could lead to enhanced protection from diverse security threats capable of causing insurmountable losses to the national economy.

– Cloud is the key to risk reduction, thus there is a need for joint functioning of cloud computing and critical infrastructure protection. Virtualization, the fundamental fabric of the cloud, provides an abstraction layer between our existing physical infrastructure and the applications running on top of it. This yields several unique properties which can really transform security.