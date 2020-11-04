Safety Programmable Controller Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Safety Programmable Controller Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Safety Programmable Controller market report contains a primary overview of the Safety Programmable Controller market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Rockwell Automation

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Treotham

ASTRE Engineering

SICK Group

Mistubishi Electric Corporation

IDEC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Market Overview:

The safety programmable controller market was valued at USD 6.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 8.84 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The combination of PLC, motion control, and human-machine interface (HMI) programming into one environment is a trend that will progress over the next several years. It will reduce the learning curve and less total development time which will drive the growth of the market.

– Increased adoption of automation systems coupled with safety awareness is driving the market. PLCs can be easily reprogrammed and designed to the wanted characteristics and itâ€™s possible to embed multiple devices like memory shells and timers in one PLC by which its very easy to control and manage energy costs with quality improvement and reduced production cost.

– Demand for safe equipment and need for simplified configuration is driving the market. Safety PLCs combine the functionality of a control system with a safety system in one controller platform, allowing manufacturers to greatly reduce machine life cycle costs. Safety system designs utilizing safety PLCs deliver multiple layers of protection that work together to provide a safe control system. When unexpected events arise, each layer can mitigate the effect of the fault. Safety PLCs from Siemens have led the way creating this “Layers of Protection” concept, achieving the level of protection required for the controller to earn a SIL 3 safety rating.