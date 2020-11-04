Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Capacitive Proximity Sensor market report contains a primary overview of the Capacitive Proximity Sensor market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Capacitive Proximity Sensor market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Capacitive Proximity Sensor industry.

Competitor Landscape: Capacitive Proximity Sensor market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Market Overview:

The capacitive proximity sensor market was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.29 billion by end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increase in the trend of automation at various industries is driving the capacitive proximity sensor market in the forecast period.

– Capacitive proximity sensing technology is witnessing swift developments, to meet the advanced user interface requirements of modern applications. The increasing preference for capacitive sensors, due to their greater durability, superior sensitivity and higher measurement accuracy than resistive or inductive sensors are one of the primary factor driving the growth of the market studied.

– The rise in automation of complex production systems has increased the demand for components capable of providing critical data related to the production process. These sensors facilitate process control in factories by detecting the presence and position of metal objects. Proximity sensors can also help in automating procedures and even repetitive tasks resulting in an efficient production line.

– Food and Beverages use the capacitive proximity sensor to know behind the opaque surface which could be a cover, any kind of storage container, packaging, etc., These sensors are ideal for level and feed monitoring which could be anything like paper, wood, or any liquid form. They can still detect the status of the product still in the production stage until the final inspection.

– Rockwell’s Automation’s latest cylindrical capacitive proximity sensors have an adjustable sensing distance and are equipped with two status indicators to show power and output. 875C and 875CP which are shielded and housed in a nickel-plated brass barrel and another one to a plastic barrel and are unshielded models. Both versions meet NEMA 12 and IP67 (IEC 529) enclosure standards.