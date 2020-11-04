Electronic Security Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Electronic Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electronic Security market report contains a primary overview of the Electronic Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Electronic Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electronic Security industry.
Competitor Landscape: Electronic Security market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Government Sector to Witness Significant Growth
– The rising infrastructural development globally is driving the adoption of technology equipped systems for the working spaces as well as for residential purposes. Digital transformation enables the opportunity of improving efficiency by reducing human errors.
– Governments are investing in tackling the rising rate of crimes globally. The implementation of mass surveillance systems has helped in tracking the suspects for crimes. The use of License Plate Reader (LRP) on the roads is rising globally in response to the unsafe driving. According to NHTSA 2018 report, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.
– In February 2019, the United States government has released a strategy for surveillance and control of travel. This strategy includes the surveillance of all movements of a person by collecting as much information as possible, especially biometric and biographic. The deployment of this act will increase the demand for electronic security market in the region.
– Moreover, according to Frontex, in 2018, Europe registered a record low illegal cross-border point entries.Therefore, the deployment of electronic security systems to improve the securities overall has become more significant.
Asia-Pacific to witness Fastest Growth
– Governments are spending on the initiatives to make the respective countries more secure. Development of smart cities is one of the significant segments of infrastructural developments with the application of more surveillance systems, alarming systems, and access controls. In India, the government has initiated the Smart City Mission for development of over 100 cities in the country is driving the market.
– China is investing billions of dollars in for mass surveillance project every year. This project is aimed at using advanced face detection technology and algorithms to track the 1.4 billion population with the help of 200 million surveillance cameras. These cameras will monitor the social behavior of the population, and the government has planned to release a social credit score for every individual by the year 2020. This project is driving the growth of the electronic security market in the region.
– Due to the growing economies of Asia-Pacific countries like India and China, the infrastructure is developing. Additionally, the awareness of the benefits of electronic security systems has increased the implementation of these systems for residential purposes. This trend is expected to continue in the forecasted period hence the demand for these systems will grow.
Detailed TOC of Electronic Security Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Trend of Smart Cities
4.2.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Security
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost Incorporated with Installation and Maintenance
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Surveillance Security System
5.1.2 Alarming System
5.1.3 Access and Control System
5.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Government
5.2.2 Transportation
5.2.3 Industrial
5.2.4 Banking
5.2.5 Hotels
5.2.6 Retail stores
5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Axis Communications AB
6.1.2 Bosch Security Systems, Inc.
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Tyco Security Products
6.1.5 Checkpoint Systems, Inc.
6.1.6 FLIR Systems Inc.
6.1.7 ADT Security Services, Inc.
6.1.8 Siemens AG
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
6.1.11 MOBOTIX AG
6.1.12 Allegion PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
