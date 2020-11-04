China Cloud Gaming Technology Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“China Cloud Gaming Technology Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the China Cloud Gaming Technology market report contains a primary overview of the China Cloud Gaming Technology market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global China Cloud Gaming Technology market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the China Cloud Gaming Technology industry.
Competitor Landscape: China Cloud Gaming Technology market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growth of Smartphones to Drive the Market Demand
– Smartphones provide an inexpensive way and common platform for users of all demographics to access games over cloud.
– China is home to many millions of tech-savvy consumers who are keen adopters of games, placing greater demands on developers and network operators.
– Chinese policymakers have taken important steps to modernize the countrys regulatory framework for telecoms, establishing a platform for further digital progression.
– China is also home to several smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi. Demand from Chinese consumers for the latest flagship devices remains strong;
– According to GSM Report 2019, unique mobile subscribers grew from 1.17 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow to 1.22 billion in 2025.
Cloud Proliferation to Expand the Market Reach
– Huge private sector investment, strong government backing and young talent are together rallying behind the growth of Chinas cloud computing industry.
– Gaming companies in China are adopting cloud services such as content delivery networks, server load balancers, object storage services and database management tools to power their businesses.
– According to Alibaba Cloud, cloud sales will grow from 5% to 20% of the Chinese IT market by 2020
– In April 2019, Microsoft launched its cloud service Dynamics 365 and was operational through local partner 21 Vianet Group Inc.
Detailed TOC of China Cloud Gaming Technology Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Advances in Technological Developments is Driving the Market Demand
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Fluctuating Government Regulations Regarding Gaming Industry is Discouraging the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Video Streaming
5.1.2 File Streaming
5.2 By Device
5.2.1 IPTV
5.2.2 Smartphones
5.2.3 Computers
5.2.4 Consoles
5.2.5 Connected TVs
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Tencent Holdings
6.1.2 NetEase, Inc
6.1.3 37 Interactive Entertainment
6.1.4 Perfect World Games
6.1.5 Elex Technology
6.1.6 Shanda Games
6.1.7 KongZhong Corporation
6.1.8 The9 Limited
6.1.9 NetDragon Websoft
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
