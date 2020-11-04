Multi-touch Technology Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Multi-touch Technology Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Multi-touch Technology market report contains a primary overview of the Multi-touch Technology market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Multi-touch Technology market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Multi-touch Technology industry.
Competitor Landscape: Multi-touch Technology market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Use of Consumer Electronics is Driving the Demand
– Surge in digitalization and increased sales of smartphones and personal computers have created a potential space for multi-touch technology in the global market. Decreasing cost of high-end electronics product and growing preference to adopt updated technology is primarily driving the market for consumer electronics in various parts of the globe.
– Specifically, in developed economies including South Korea, Israel, Nether Lands, Sweden, U.S., UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, and many others smartphone adoption is found to be more than 70% of the total population. Developing nations like India, China, and Brazil possess high potential for market development in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific Projected to be the Fastest Growing Market
– Asia-Pacific region has seen rapid growth in the multi-touch technology market and is expected to sustain the growth over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has resulted in an increase in the disposable income of the people in the Asia-Pacific Region, which is letting the consumers spend on new technologies.
– Growing awareness of the internet of things (IoT) and increasing adoption of smart technologies are creating more opportunities in the region. High population and digitalization have resulted in the growth of the smartphones market in the region.
– Moreover, most of the major smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, One Plus, Panasonic, Huawei, etc., hail from this region. As the multi-touch technology finds its applications in smartphones and various other smart devices, the multi-touch technology market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Multi-touch Technology Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Usage of Consumer Electronics
4.3.2 Surge in Usage of Interactive Screens in Commercial Application
4.3.3 Advancements in Display Technology
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Relative High Cost of Touch Screen Panels
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
4.7.1 Resistive
4.7.2 Capacitive
4.7.3 Optical
4.7.4 Other Technologies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Smartphones
5.1.2 Tablets
5.1.3 PCs & Laptops
5.1.4 Kiosks
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Personal Application
5.2.2 Enterprise Application
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Company
6.1.2 A D Metro Inc.
6.1.3 DMC Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 Dongguan Cloudtop Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
6.1.5 Fujitsu Limited
6.1.6 GestureTek
6.1.7 Ideum
6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.9 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
6.1.10 TouchNetix Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
