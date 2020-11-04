Glass Bottles and Containers Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Glass Bottles and Containers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Glass Bottles and Containers market report contains a primary overview of the Glass Bottles and Containers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Glass Bottles and Containers market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Glass Bottles and Containers industry.

Competitor Landscape:

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Vidrala S.A

Ardagh Packaging Group Plc

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V.

Consol Glass

Amcor Ltd

Nampak Ltd

Carib Glassworks Ltd

Gerresheimer Ag

Toyo Glass Co Ltd

Piramal Glass Market Overview:

The glass bottles and containers market was valued at USD 62.01 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 76.16 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. European Glass Container Federation said that in 2018, over 11.6 million tons of glass bottles are collected, and recycled production of new glass containers in Europe and Europe is the largest glass bottle container market. Glass stands alone as the most circular packaging solution, maintaining permanent quality even when recycled.

– With the increasing demand for non-toxic, healthy, and expediency food & beverages coupled with principal evolution in the alcoholic beverages and beer industry years have provided the opportunity for the growth of the glass bottle packaging market

– Moreover, unlike other container, glass bottles continue to be identified for their characteristic advantage in terms of hygiene, aesthetic appeal, durability and the capability to preserve the aroma, strength, and flavor of the product, makes them the most favorable option for packaging.