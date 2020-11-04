Glass Bottles and Containers Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Glass Bottles and Containers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Glass Bottles and Containers market report contains a primary overview of the Glass Bottles and Containers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Glass Bottles and Containers market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Glass Bottles and Containers industry.
Competitor Landscape: Glass Bottles and Containers market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Wine Industry Offers Potential Growth
– Wine consumption among consumers is driven by the health and wellness trend. Todays consumers are aware of the origin and production methods of wine, thus increasingly favoring organic wines as a symbol of higher quality. Thus the packaging of organic wines requires glass bottles because the glass containers help in the aging of wine which improves the quality of the wine.
– According to United Nations of Fine Wines, Veganism is one of the fastest-growing wine trends and is also expected to be reflected in wine production, leading to more vegan-friendly wines which will require the glass bottles because of zero rates of chemical reactions ensuring that the wine inside a glass bottle has its aroma, and flavor intact.
– Moreover, with the recent innovation such as flat wine bottle, subscribers of UK online wine merchant Naked Wines can now have a bottle of wine posted through any letterbox . They partnered with GarÃ§on Wines, which launched an innovative flat wine bottle. The 750ml volume of a conventional glass wine bottle has been flattened and made longer so they can fit through a letterbox. Such innovations help in creating a market for glass bottles and container.
Asia- Pacific to Account for a Significant Share
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for a significant share compared to other nations owing to an increase in demand for pharmaceutical and chemical industries which prefers glass packaging because of the inert nature of glass bottles. China, India, Japan, and Australia among others are the prominent nations majorly contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific glass packaging market.
– Further, the phenomenal evolution in the food & beverage industry of these nations is also creating an opportunity for the glass bottle and container market. Example India’s food and processing industry are expected to grow because of the initiative such as “Make in India”. This is supported by the availability of a large raw material production base like milk, bananas, mangoes, etc. Therefore, to keep the processed food fresh, the glass container is widely used because of its less reactive nature which in return will create a market for glass bottles and containers market.
– Moreover, due to environmental concern regarding ‘maritime littering’, governments are imposing a ban on plastics. This movement is creating a positive outlook on the glass container and packaging market. For instance, in March 2018, the government of the Indian state Maharashtra has extended the states plastic ban to the sale and manufacture of (PET) bottles holding less than 0.5 liters.
Detailed TOC of Glass Bottles and Containers Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Environment Friendly Goods
4.3.2 Global Efforts to End Plastic Pollution
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Easily Available Substitute Like Plastics
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 INDUSTRY POLICIES
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Color
6.1.1 Amber
6.1.2 Flint
6.1.3 Green
6.1.4 Other Colors
6.2 By End User
6.2.1 Alcoholic Beverage
6.2.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverage
6.2.3 Food Packaging
6.2.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging
6.2.5 Personalcare packaging
6.2.6 Other End Users
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 United States
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 United Kingdom
6.3.2.2 Germany
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 Japan
6.3.3.3 India
6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.4.1 Brazil
6.3.4.2 Mexico
6.3.4.3 Argentina
6.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6.3.5.1 UAE
6.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5.3 South Africa
6.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Owens-Illinois Inc.
7.1.2 Vidrala S.A
7.1.3 Owens-Illinois Inc.
7.1.4 Ardagh Packaging Group Plc
7.1.5 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd
7.1.6 Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V.
7.1.7 Consol Glass
7.1.8 Amcor Ltd
7.1.9 Nampak Ltd
7.1.10 Carib Glassworks Ltd
7.1.11 Gerresheimer Ag
7.1.12 Toyo Glass Co Ltd
7.1.13 Piramal Glass
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
