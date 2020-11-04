Security Orchestration Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Security Orchestration Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Security Orchestration market report contains a primary overview of the Security Orchestration market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Security Orchestration market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Security Orchestration industry.

Competitor Landscape: Security Orchestration market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

IBM Corporation

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

Cisco System Inc.

Swimlane LLC

RSA Security LLC

FireEye Inc.

DFLabs SpA

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Siemplify Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cyberbit Ltd.

Forescout Technologies Inc. Market Overview:

The security orchestration market has registered a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The implementation of security orchestration across various organizations can help to manage security alerts and prevent severe cyber-attacks. As the sophistication level in cyber-attacks is increasing, security vendors are trying to develop better orchestration platforms to provide proactive, as well as holistic security architecture to handle critical business applications.

– Increase in the security breaches & occurrences due to dramatic growth in the BYOD trend affecting SMEs along with the rapid deployment & development of cloud-based solutions is fueling the application of security orchestration among various organizations.

– The rise in the application of network forensics is expected to drive the market demand as more and more companies are adopting the security orchestration platform to monitor and manage their computer network traffic.