Security Orchestration Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352883
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
IT & Telecommunication Sector is Projected to Record Significant Growth
– As the IT sector is growing day by day, the network architecture and network complexity are also becoming denser in nature, due to which organizations are continuously undertaking frequent changes in order to strengthen their network architecture according to business needs. To overcome these issues, organizations need a single security solution, which can easily adopt the network changes and can easily manage the network complexity through a single console.
– The security vendors across the telecom sector are trying to develop their orchestration platforms in order to provide advanced security to the critical business applications owing to the rise in the cyber attacks across the emerging market.
– Moreover, with the proliferation of cloud computing and the data-on-demand generation across data centers, the technology environment has become so critical that many organizations are creating their business plan around the capabilities of IT premises. With the help of powerful security management suites, IT companies are able to orchestrate the automated security platform across application-centric solutions for managing complex policies across firewalls and related security infrastructure.
North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share
– North America dominates the security orchestration market owing to the existence of a large number of prominent security orchestration vendors across the region, such as IBM Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Cisco System Inc., FireEye Inc. among others.
– The growing end-user industries coupled along with the government expenditure towards critical and important infrastructure along with the well-established research & development center and demand for cutting-edge security technology across the region is expected to drive the market growth.
– Industries such as banking, healthcare, and government organizations, hold databases of sensitive information, are preferred targets for hackers, owing to huge information contained. To safeguard such critical data, there is a need for robust intrusion protection and security solutions, along with suitable network security solutions.
Detailed TOC of Security Orchestration Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Trend of Automated Security Operation for Seamless Workflow
4.3.2 Need of Disparate Cybersecurity Technologies to Handle Network Complexity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Professionals
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
4.7.1 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR)
4.7.2 Playbook & Workflow Automation
4.7.3 SOC Dashboards and Reporting
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Services
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 IT & Telecommunication
5.2.3 Government & Defence
5.2.4 E-Commerce
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
6.1.3 DXC Technology Company
6.1.4 Cisco System Inc.
6.1.5 Swimlane LLC
6.1.6 RSA Security LLC
6.1.7 FireEye Inc.
6.1.8 DFLabs SpA
6.1.9 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
6.1.10 Siemplify Ltd.
6.1.11 Accenture PLC
6.1.12 Amazon Web Services Inc.
6.1.13 Cyberbit Ltd.
6.1.14 Forescout Technologies Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
