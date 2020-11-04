Ambient Lighting Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Ambient Lighting Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Ambient Lighting market report contains a primary overview of the Ambient Lighting market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Ambient Lighting market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Ambient Lighting industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352882

Competitor Landscape: Ambient Lighting market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

GE Lighting

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

OSRAM Licht AG

The Zumtobel Group

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd

Hafele America Co.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cree Inc.

Bridgelux Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Eaton Corporation Inc

Decon Lighting Pvt Ltd.

Louis Poulsen

Nulite Lighting

SPI Lighting

v Lighting Group

Amerlux Market Overview:

The ambient lighting market was valued at USD62.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 103.82 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 10.60%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing trend of rising demand for comfortable & innovative lighting solutions and the need for energy-efficient solutions will create a market opportunity for the ambient lighting market.

– Further, with the ongoing technological evolution, such as smart lighting systems in commercial or residential buildings, increasing infrastructural projects worldwide coupled with consumer preferences for better interior lighting designing is favoring the growth of the market.

– Moreover, the rising concerns over global climate change have led to the implementation of various rules and regulations pertaining to energy efficiency. Increasing the inefficiency of incandescent bulbs, owing to excess heat generation is making these solutions a more preferred option, thus aiding the ambient lighting market growth.