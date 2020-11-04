Ambient Lighting Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Ambient Lighting Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Ambient Lighting market report contains a primary overview of the Ambient Lighting market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Ambient Lighting market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Ambient Lighting industry.
Competitor Landscape: Ambient Lighting market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Luminaries Offers Potential Growth
– LED lighting systems use up to 50% less energy to generate an equivalent light intensity emitted by Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) and Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL). This reduced energy consumption directly converts into a reduction of over 700 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Thus, it is expected that LEDs are estimated to completely replace CFLs and CCFLs in the forecasted year. This trend is going to expedite the ambient lighting market in the near future.
– Moreover, LEDs are UV radiation-free and neutral which makes it more suitable for indoor lighting. Additionally, they are suitable for photoreactive sickness people. The rays emitted from the LED are safe.
– Further, the LED lighting market is mainly driven by advantageous features offered by LED lights such as increased energy efficiency, longer lifetime, enhanced physical strength, smaller size, design flexibility, and environmental friendliness.
– All the above factors are expected to accelerate the LED lighting which in return create a market for ambient lighting market during the forecast period.
Asia- Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth due to rampant infrastructure-building activities in emerging economies such as China and India.
– Further, the various governments in the region are also focusing on implementing stringent regulations and legislation pertaining to energy efficiency, which is further supporting the growth of the ambient lighting market in this region. For instance, initiatives from the Indian Government such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) have already been implemented for rural and urban areas respectively.
– Along with that India is expected to become the world’s first country to use LEDs for all lighting needs by 2019, thereby saving INR 40,000 crore (USD 6.23 billion) on an annual basis. Such a huge implementation will be aiding the growth of the ambient lighting market.
– Moreover, these lights are used in automotive lighting systems as well. India, China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the major countries, which holds the majority of the vehicle production thus offering growth opportunity for the automotive lighting market. This in return a market for the ambient lighting market.
Detailed TOC of Ambient Lighting Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Need for Energy-efficient Lighting Solutions
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Smart Lighting
4.3.3 Modernisation of Infrastructure
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Costs Involved in Replacing Traditional Lighting with Ambient Lighting
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Offering
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Lamps and Luminaries
5.1.1.1.1 Incandescent Lamps
5.1.1.1.2 Halogen Lamps
5.1.1.1.3 Fluorescent Lamps
5.1.1.1.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED)
5.1.1.2 Lighting Controls
5.1.1.2.1 Sensors
5.1.1.2.2 Switches and Dimmers
5.1.1.2.3 Relay Units
5.1.1.2.4 Gateways
5.1.2 Software and Service
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Surface-mounted Light
5.2.2 Track Light
5.2.3 Strip Light
5.2.4 Suspended Light
5.2.5 Recessed Light
5.2.6 Other Types
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Hospitality and Retail
5.3.4 Industrial
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 GE Lighting
6.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
6.1.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V
6.1.4 OSRAM Licht AG
6.1.5 The Zumtobel Group
6.1.6 Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd
6.1.7 Hafele America Co.
6.1.8 Acuity Brands Inc.
6.1.9 Cree Inc.
6.1.10 Bridgelux Inc.
6.1.11 Hubbell Incorporated
6.1.12 Eaton Corporation Inc
6.1.13 Decon Lighting Pvt Ltd.
6.1.14 Louis Poulsen
6.1.15 Nulite Lighting
6.1.16 SPI Lighting
6.1.17 v2 Lighting Group
6.1.18 Amerlux
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
