Optical Imaging Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

The optical imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion in 2024 from USD 1.69 billion in 2019, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Optical Imaging is an emerging technology with great potential for improving disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in the medical office or in the operating room.

– Optical imaging offers the potential to differentiate among soft tissues and between the affected tissues. This ability of optical imaging to differentiate among the healthy and infectious tissues is creating a huge opportunity in the medical diagnosis industry.

– Moreover, optical imaging uses non-ionizing radiation, which significantly reduces patient radiation exposure compared to other harmful effects of radiation-based imaging. This feature allows the patient for repeated studies over time.