Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

The market for protective clothing for life sciences industry was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast year (2019 – 2024). Generally, the relative growth of life sciences segments is linked to the expenditure of regional markets for healthcare and innovation. Nowadays, almost all economies, especially developing economies are increasing their spending on healthcare and innovation.

– In the life sciences industry, where safety and isolation from the external environment are considered to be a pre-requisite, the use of protective clothing has become mandatory. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been at the forefront of publishing standards for ensuring continual improvement of health and safety at workplaces. Other organizations, such as APIC (Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology) and AAMI (Association for Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) offer widely accepted classification systems for use of protective apparel based on the surroundings.

– There is a continuous growth in healthcare spending. According to a report from AltarumCenter for Value in Healthcare, in 2016, 2017 and first half of 2018, total health expenditure and spending on US healthcare services have been growing at annual rates between 4.3% and 4.8%.