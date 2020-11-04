Automatic Liquid Filling Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Automatic Liquid Filling Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automatic Liquid Filling market report contains a primary overview of the Automatic Liquid Filling market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automatic Liquid Filling market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automatic Liquid Filling industry.

Competitor Landscape: Automatic Liquid Filling market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Cosmetics Industry Offers Potential Growth

– Nowadays, cosmetics are considered to be one of the essential commodities of life. As the market is evolving rapidly and globalization is at its peak, cosmetics emerging in the market have been demanding attractive packaging styles and whole packaging industry revolves around consumer preference. This demand for innovative packaging has played an important role in driving sales.

– For instance, when it comes to face creams, men do not like to stick their fingers into a jar. Thus, companies had been offering creams in pump packages. And for this, the automatic liquid filling machines plays a crucial role.

– Further, under hair care products, the demand for shampoo is very high. According to Drug Store News, the sales value of shampoo in USD was 554.18 million in 2018 and it is expected to increase every year. Therefore, for shampoo manufacturers, automatic liquid filling equipment will help in fulfilling the demand

– Moreover, under cosmetics, the fragrance industry has the highest growth and it is forecasted by International Flavors & Fragrances, that in 2019 the market for flavor and fragrance in Europe will be USD 5 billion. The demand for fragrances is increasing among the working women because of the increase in disposable income and this will create a huge market opportunity for automatic liquid filling machines.

– Therefore, with the increase in demand for other cosmetics products, such as oils, creams or any gel-based products, cosmetics suppliers see a positive opportunity. Thus, in return, it will create a market for automatic liquid filling equipment among the manufactures.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– The Asia Pacific regions feature the highest demand for skincare, and particularly luxury products as stated by L’OrÃ©al. It is favored by the rising disposable income of consumers, the trend of online shopping, coupled with an increasing consumer base of people interested in personal hygiene and physical appearance. This is supported by highly populated countries i.e. India and China.

– Moreover, with health-conscious consumers increasing awareness regarding the various benefits of products, the people are shifting towards healthy drinks such as organic fruit juices, sugarfree liquid refreshments, etc. This trend is creating a market for automatic liquid filling equipment. As the entire process is operated through computers, there is no chance of any contaminations. This acts as a catalyst for this market.

– Further, according to the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR), China is expected to increase its wine imports by 8 % in 2019. The increase in demand for wines will create an indirect demand for automatic liquid filling among the manufactures because it will help in reducing the assembly line process with minimizing human error.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to help in increasing the demand for automatic liquid filling market in Asia-Pacific regions.

Detailed TOC of Automatic Liquid Filling Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Consumption of Packaged Liquids

4.3.2 Focus on Precision, Speed and Versatility in Liquid Filling

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investment

4.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Liquid Category

6.1.1 Consumable Liquids

6.1.2 Liquid Drugs

6.1.3 Industrial Liquids

6.1.4 Liquid Chemicals

6.1.5 Cosmetics

6.1.6 Others Liquids

6.2 By Filling Variation

6.2.1 Pressure

6.2.2 Viscosity

6.2.3 Foaming Characteristics

6.3 By Type

6.3.1 Aseptic Filler

6.3.2 Rotary Filler

6.3.3 Volumetric Filler

6.3.4 Net Weight Filler

6.3.5 Piston Filler

6.3.6 Other Types

6.4 By End User

6.4.1 Food and Beverage Industry

6.4.2 Healthcare and pharmaceutical Industry

6.4.3 Cosmetic Industry

6.4.4 Other End Users

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.1.1 United States

6.5.1.2 Canada

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.2.1 United Kingdom

6.5.2.2 Germany

6.5.2.3 France

6.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.3.1 China

6.5.3.2 India

6.5.3.3 Japan

6.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Bosch Packaging Technology

7.1.2 GEA Group AG

7.1.3 JBT Corporation

7.1.4 Filling Equipment Co Inc

7.1.5 Krones Group AG

7.1.6 Tetra Laval

7.1.7 Scholle Packaging

7.1.8 E-PAK Machinery

7.1.9 ProMach ( Federal Mfg. Co.)

7.1.10 Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

7.1.11 Coesia Group S.p.A.

7.1.12 KHS GmbH

7.1.13 Ronchi Mario S.p.A.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

