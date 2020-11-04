GDPR Services Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“GDPR Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the GDPR Services market report contains a primary overview of the GDPR Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global GDPR Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the GDPR Services industry.

Competitor Landscape: GDPR Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

GDPR services market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% by 2024. In May 2018, EU data regulation called the General Data Protection Regulation, went into effect, impacting organizations of all industries where personal data is a significant part of their business and operations.

– According to ZDNet, 45 % of companies run at least some big data workloads in the cloud. The increasing volumes of data generated by different enterprises is one of the key factor driving the market for GDPR services. Enterprises are taking data-driven decisions which is possible only when authenticity of data is retained. Many organizations are even making their data available to the public.

– Organizations, globally, are increasingly facing identity data breaches owing to frauds. Cybercriminals are constantly trying to penetrate business networks and acquire customer information. Thus, strong authentication-based fraud detection solutions platforms aid in protecting banking and financial institution customers from the latest threats in online fraud.