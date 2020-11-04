Global Centesis Catheters Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Centesis Catheter: Introduction

Centesis catheter has a tapered tip and smooth transitions used to decrease resistance for less patient discomfort. Its various types of needle allow for more accurate placement. Centesis catheter is used in procedures such as paracentesis, thoracentesis, and amniocentesis.

The two types of centesis catheter available in the market are small-bore centesis catheters and large-bore centesis catheters

Key Drivers of Global Centesis Catheters Market

Increase in target patient population (particularly patients suffering from TB, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases), rise in preference for image-guided centesis procedure, and surge in evidence on the efficacy of centesis procedures for target diseases are the major factors driving the global centesis catheters market. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and 9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer in 2018.

New product launch, strong product pipeline, and high demand for centesis catheters are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. In 2019, Merit Medical launched the ReSolve Mini Locking Drainage Catheter with a 42% smaller pigtail design.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77627

Small-bore to be Most Promising Segment

In terms of type, the global centesis catheters market can be bifurcated into small-bore and large-bore

The small-bore segment accounted for the largest share of the global centesis catheters market in 2019. The segment is expected to dominate the global market due to broad range of products available in the market, increase in number of procedures that require small-bore centesis catheters, and safety and efficacy advantages over large-bore centesis catheters.

Paracentesis Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Based on procedure type, the global centesis catheters market can be classified into paracentesis, arthrocentesis, thoracentesis, amniocentesis, and other procedures

The paracentesis segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in the number of patients with gastrointestinal malignancies, cystic fibrosis, liver cirrhosis, intestinal chronic liver failure, tuberculosis, formation of cysts in the peritoneal cavity, and serious forms of hepatitis.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Centesis Catheters Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77627

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Centesis Catheters market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Centesis Catheters market.

Key Players of Global Centesis Catheters Market:

The global centesis catheters market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key players operating in the global market are:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Galt Medical Corp.

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook Medical

Others

Buy Centesis Catheters Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77627<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/