Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market: Overview

This report provides in-depth region wise and country wise analysis of the bioengineered protein drugs market. Stakeholders of this report include manufacturers of bioengineered protein drugs, raw material suppliers, research institutes involve in the research of bioengineered protein drugs and new players planning to enter the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global bioengineered protein drugs market. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes major players with their reported revenue, market size, and forecast for the global bioengineered protein drugs market in major countries globally such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and GCC countries. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2015 to 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the bioengineered protein drugs with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors.

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market – Snapshot

Bioengineering is the application of engineering technology and methods to the field of biology. Polymer of amino acids, proteins play a significant role in facilitating smooth functioning of the human body. With the utilization of genetic engineering procedure, bioengineered proteins are synthesized. These proteins are also known as recombinant protein, which is used in the treatment of many illnesses. Wide scope of application is likely to bolster the growth of the global bioengineered protein drugs market. Bioengineered protein drugs are utilized in the treatment of various chronic conditions such as

Diabetes

Asthma

Cancer

Blood disorders

Fertility disorders

Immunological disorders

Hormonal disorders

Bioengineered protein drugs are considered extremely efficient with much improved pharmacodynamic (PD) and Pharmacokinetic (PK) characteristics. These drugs come with better matching with biological processes and thus have minimum side effects and wider acceptance. This factor is likely to drive the growth of the global bioengineered protein drugs market in the years to come.

Majorly fuelling the global bioengineered protein drugs market is the rising occurrence of infectious diseases, diabetes, cancer, etc. This is because bioengineered protein drugs are more effective and additionally have reduced or no side effects when compared with alternative therapies for cancer, diabetes, and other maladies. This has led to more healthcare physicians prescribing these drugs, thereby stoking demand in the market.

The prospects in the global market for bioengineered protein drugs also looks upbeat owing to increasing drugs in phase III of clinical trials and many companies pouring money into research and development of novel bioengineered proteins.

Posing a roadblock to the market, on the other hand, is the steep cost of manufacturing bioengineered protein drug, having shorter shelf life. The emergence of biosimilars is also posing a severe challenge to the growth in the market.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global bioengineered protein drugs market to expand at a 7.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 to become worth US$336.9 bn by 2025 from US$177.7 bn in 2016.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Bioengineered Protein Drugs market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Bioengineered Protein Drugs market.

Key Players of Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Report:

Some of the key players in the global bioengineered protein drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson (JanssenNovartis AG, Panacea Biotec, and ProBioGen AG.

