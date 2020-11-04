Micro Server Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Micro Server Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Micro Server market report contains a primary overview of the Micro Server market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Micro Server market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Micro Server industry.
Competitor Landscape: Micro Server market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Computing Micro Servers to Offers Potential Growth
– Hybrid cloud is a combination of a public cloud provider, such as Google cloud, Amazon web services with a private cloud, i.e., designed to be used by a single organization. Currently, many organizations of any size, be it small or large are transforming from traditional to digital mode of business.
– Further, small enterprises or medium sized are increasingly making use of big data analytics to gain better business insights and opting to hybrid cloud services to make significant cost savings operations. Thus for cost-effective storage of data requires microservers which offer not only cost benefits but also low power consumption and low space benefits are found to become profitable solutions over rack servers or blade servers for the small enterprises or medium enterprises as well.
– Moreover, most of the organizations want to update their applications frequently, several times a day because of demand from users for interactive, rich and dynamic experience on various platforms. Thus they deploy microserver, which can support to achieve the above requirements. Additionally, micro-servers provide scalability and agility to the applications having high availability, scalability, and easy-to-execute on the cloud platform.
– Therefore above factors are expected to boost the microserver market during the forecasted period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region comprises of large economies like China, and Japan, with substantial penetration of data analytics and cloud computing.
– Moreover in China, 80% of China’s registered enterprises being small and micro enterprises, which is further acting as a driving force of economic growth. Along with that the rising labor and technology costs, China’s small and also medium enterprises, (including startups), are increasingly relying on public cloud services for infrastructure automation. As the utilization of public cloud services grows, the demand for microservers suited to handling the lighter cloud service workloads is likely to increase as well
– Additionally, in countries like India, with the growing number of startups backed by the ‘ Make in India’ initiative, Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are now increasingly making use of big data analytics in order to gain better insights. Thus with the growth of data analytics and data center, the demand for microserver will also increase they can carry out trivial workloads more efficiently than alternative high-speed solutions.
– Therefore all the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook on Asia-Pacific microserver market and thus the region is expected to witness the fastest growth.
Detailed TOC of Micro Server Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rise in Demand of Cloud Facilities for Various Applications
4.3.2 Rise in Number of Medium and Small Scale Enterprises Globally
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Processor Type
6.1.1 Intel
6.1.2 AMD
6.1.3 ARM
6.1.4 Others
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Data Center
6.2.2 Cloud Computing
6.2.3 Media Storage
6.2.4 Data Analytics
6.3 By End User
6.3.1 Small Enterprises
6.3.2 Medium Enterprises
6.3.3 Large Enterprises
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Dell Inc.
7.1.2 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Enterprise Company
7.1.3 ARM Holdings
7.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd.
7.1.5 Penguin Computing
7.1.6 MiTAC International ( yan Computer Corporation)
7.1.7 ACER Inc.
7.1.8 Qunata Computer Incorporated
7.1.9 Plat’Home Co., Ltd
7.1.10 Super Micro Computer Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
