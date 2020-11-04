IoT Security Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“IoT Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the IoT Security market report contains a primary overview of the IoT Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

FireEye Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Trustwave Holdings

Gemalto NV

AT&T Inc.

Market Overview:

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been driving the adoption rate of IoT, which is, consequently, influencing the number of connected devices, like connected cars, machines, meters, wearable, and consumer electronics.

– According to Ericsson, it is estimated that nearly 400 million IoT devices, with cellular connections in 2016, are projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2022. This robust growth is expected to be driven by the increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.

– In February 2018, Nokia entered a five-year contract with Tele2. The partnership is aimed at complementing â€œNokia WINGâ€, a one stop shop for IoT managed services (IoT core network, connectivity management, billing, security, and data analytics), with Tele2 IoT technology, as well as various advanced technologies, such as 5G, NB-IoT, LTE for machine-to-machine (LTE-M), SIM management and analytics, to further accelerate the global IoT ecosystem.