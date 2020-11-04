IoT Security Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“IoT Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the IoT Security market report contains a primary overview of the IoT Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global IoT Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the IoT Security industry.
Competitor Landscape: IoT Security market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Security Is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate
– Cloud connectivity has become a core part of IoT across all end users. In the current scenario, it is considered as the backbone of IoT applications. Any IoT device that is connected to the internet to send or receive data is supported by the cloud to create regular backups of that data.
– Such high-frequency interactions of cloud with almost all of the sensor networks and IoT devices, established in an enterprise or any manufacturing environment, provides multiple gateways to hackers to enter into the system and steal valuable data.
– With the increasing number of cloud storage consumers globally, both commercial and home applications, due to increased IoT solutions, such as connected cars, connected gadgets, etc. is increasing the risk related to privacy. Security issues could make many of these consumers vulnerable to cloud security threats
North America Occupies The Largest Market Share
– The growth of network-connected devices, systems, and services embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) creates many opportunities and benefits. However, the IoT ecosystem hosts risks that include malicious elements interfere with the flow of information to and from network-connected devices or tampering with devices themselves, leading to the theft of sensitive data, loss of consumer privacy, and interruption of business operations.
– With a number of consumer increasingly embracing the smart home environment in the United States, the possibility of security and privacy hazards through exploitation by malicious hackers are also increasing.
– Also, industries, such as retail are using blockchain technology in North America to revolutionize IoT security. The blockchain model favors peer-to-peer interactions between devices, thus de-centralizes security.
Detailed TOC of IoT Security Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Data Breaches
4.3.2 Emergence of Smart Cities
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Complexity among Devices, Coupled with the Lack of Ubiquitous Legislation
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Security
5.1.1 Network Security
5.1.2 End-point Security
5.1.3 Application Security
5.1.4 Cloud Security
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Type of Solution
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Services
5.3 By End-User vertical
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Government
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Energy & power
5.3.6 Retail
5.3.7 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Check Point Software Technologies
6.1.4 Intel Corporation
6.1.5 HP Enterprise Company
6.1.6 FireEye Inc.
6.1.7 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.8 Trustwave Holdings
6.1.9 Gemalto NV
6.1.10 AT&T Inc.
6.1.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
