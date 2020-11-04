LED Lighting Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“LED Lighting Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the LED Lighting market report contains a primary overview of the LED Lighting market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global LED Lighting market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the LED Lighting industry.
Competitor Landscape: LED Lighting market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate
Commercial floor lighting segment has evolved with the LED lights being offered from 4000 lumens to more than 60,000 lumens. LED lights are manufactured with integrated LEDs instead of traditional bulbs. Such a method of manufacturing eliminates the need for frequent replacements. These lighting solutions have a longer life span, outlasting the HID and halogen fixtures.
– The desire to save energy, high efficiency, reliability, and longer life span has been the driving factors for LED adoption in the commercial buildings. Also, building energy codes are beginning to increase adoption by requiring more advanced controls strategies in more commercial spaces.
– LED lights provide a consistent light improving the overall visibility and provides added security for commercial locations and can be paired with motion sensors, photocells, and timers to offer a lighting control system for efficient usage.
– Regulatory adherence and safety test required for new products are expected to delay the new products available in the commercial lighting market. Also, countries that implement the regulation in a harmonized manner will reduce trade barriers and provide new opportunities.
Latin America is Expected to occupy Significant Market Share
In Latin America, nearly 80% of the total population resides in urban areas, which is expected to rise during the forecast period. It is estimated that by the end of 2045, urban dwellers might increase by two billion globally. In this scenario, it becomes essential for nations to use energy more efficiently.
– The growth of the LED lighting market in the country can be attributed to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs and increasing demand for energy efficient and sustainable lighting. Also, healthy economic growth, robust industrialization and urbanization tend to be some macroeconomic factors driving the market.
– Further, growing awareness over the importance of energy efficiency combined with the regional government mandates to set higher standards for more energy efficiency, and continuous innovations in LED technology by the leading manufacturers are some significant factors driving the growth of the market in this region.
– Furthermore, buildings are among the largest consumers of electricity worldwide. However, estimates put that 80% of the energy efficiency potential of the buildings is not utilized. Rio de Janeiro, for instance, consumes 60% more energy for public lighting than that of New York City.
