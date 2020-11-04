LED Lighting Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“LED Lighting Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the LED Lighting market report contains a primary overview of the LED Lighting market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The Global LED Lighting Market is valued at USD 51.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 112.15 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). By transitioning to energy-efficient LEDs, an estimated savings of USD 18 billion in electricity costs can be achieved. Further, more than 160 million tons of carbon dioxide emission can be avoided every year.

– In the United States, all electrically controlled devices, including LED light bulbs must meet minimum safety standards. The regulations regarding these safety standards are covered in the United States by laws, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), and standards, such as the National Electric Code (NEC).

– Also, as part of the 2007 national energy bill passed by Congress with bipartisan support and signed into law by the President of the United States, energy efficiency standards were established for new light bulbs that ensured a smooth and gradual national transition to energy-saving bulbs. Californiaâ€™s regulations made the transition happen a little faster. Furthermore, on May 2018, the United Nations announced a groundbreaking energy efficiency regulation for light bulbs that can be easily adopted by developed, as well as, developing economies.

– Along with the government mandates for energy efficience, the growing consumer awareness about the environment, and the durabilliy of these lights are the drivers for the growing adoption of LEDs. For instance, the Chennai airport, as part of its green initiatives, bought six sets of LED base lights for use for disaster relief as part of the measures to make its lights and fixtures energy-friendly.