Emergency Lighting Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Emergency Lighting Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Emergency Lighting market report contains a primary overview of the Emergency Lighting market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Emergency Lighting market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Emergency Lighting industry.
Competitor Landscape: Emergency Lighting market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
LED’s are Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– The increasing government policies, such as ban in the usage of incandescent light, and the energy efficient and cost-saving nature of LEDs, are increasing the penetration of LEDs. Moreover, LEDs are highly controllable, as the integrity for LEDs can vary based on the requirements when integrated with a driver.
– For instance, in April 2018, the Council of Australian Governments Energy Ministers announced to replace halogen lamps with LED lamps, to improve energy efficiency.
– Also the Indian government’s initiative of ‘AHO’ i.e. Automatic Headlamp On is a safety measure used in two-wheelers in which headlights are kept on throughout the day that makes the spotting of the two-wheelers easy even there is a sudden clouding.
– LEDs in the industrial environment can provide saving up to 70%. As LEDs are highly controllable, the integration of LEDs with the security industry is expected to have a significant impact on the emergency lighting market.
Asia Pacific region is Expected to Register a Faster Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate, over the forecast period. The government in the Asia-pacific countries is actively promoting the adoption of emergency lighting, which is leading to the growth of the market.
– Various government flagship programs, including Housing for All, Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT), Make in India, and Power for All, are expected to drive the growth of emergency lighting in this region.
– The rapid urbanization in the developing countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is also leading to an increase in constructions. There is a significant infrastructure spending in Australia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
