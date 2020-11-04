Emergency Lighting Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Emergency Lighting Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Emergency Lighting market report contains a primary overview of the Emergency Lighting market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Emergency Lighting market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Emergency Lighting industry.

Competitor Landscape: Emergency Lighting market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Emerson Electric Co

Legrand SA

Hubbell Lighting Inc

Zumtobel Group AG

Acuity Brands Inc

Eaton Corporation PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Beghelli SpA

Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited

Daisalux, SAU

Diehl Stiftung & Co KG

Fulham Co. Inc

Myers Group

Toshiba Corporation

Lutron Electronics

Taurac

Digital Lumens Market Overview:

The Emergency Lighting Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.22%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing demand, for energy-efficient. Lighting systems across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, is driving the growth of low power consumption bulbs in the emergency lighting system.

– The growing emphasis on strict fire and safety regulations by governments across the world is driving the market. For instance, the regulations, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Code of Federal Regulations, NFPA 70 – National Electric Code, NFPA 101 – Life Safety Code, International Fire Code, NFPA 1997 5-9.3, and Standard Fire Prevention Code 1999, are some of the regulations for testing and maintaining â€˜Exit and Emergency Lightingâ€™ systems, across the world.

– The growing number of construction projects across the world is promoting the growth prospect for emergency lighting. According to CSCEC, the newly added housing construction area in China increased by over 43% from 2015 to 2018.