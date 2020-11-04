Network Traffic Analysis Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Network Traffic Analysis Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Traffic Analysis market report contains a primary overview of the Network Traffic Analysis market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Network Traffic Analysis market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Network Traffic Analysis industry.
Network Traffic Analysis market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
BFSI Sector is expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwans Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million due to malware.
– With the aim to secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent these network attacks.
– Owing to the presence of large networking framework, coupled with critical data, the BFSI sector in the region is faced with a number of data breaches and cyber attacks due to the large customer base that the industry serves.
North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate
– North America is the home to the largest companies, data center operators, and service providers. With all these sectors witnessing a greater investment in deploying advanced network capabilities and operating critical communication networks, the demand for network monitoring and traffic analysis has been on the rise.
– The government has also been instrumental in aiding market growth. For instance, in the Utilities Industry, the US government mandated the adoption of version 5 of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) as the cybersecurity standard, whereas the healthcare industry abides by HIPPA requirements for securing data.
Detailed TOC of Network Traffic Analysis Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence Of Network Traffic Analysis As The Key To Cyber Security
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Higher Access Internet Speed
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rapidly Evolving Nature of Cyber Threats
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud-Based
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 IT and Telecom
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Energy and Power
5.2.5 Retail
5.2.6 Others End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Netreo Inc.
6.1.2 Dynatrace LLC
6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
6.1.5 IpswITCh Inc.
6.1.6 Netmon Inc.
6.1.7 ManageEngine (Zoho Corp. PVT. LTD.)
6.1.8 Flowmon Networks A.S.
6.1.9 GreyCortex S.R.O.
6.1.10 Genie Networks Ltd.
6.1.11 Netscout Systems Inc.
6.1.12 CA Technologies Inc.
6.1.13 SolarWinds Corporation
6.1.14 Kentik Technologies Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
