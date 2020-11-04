Network Traffic Analysis Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Network Traffic Analysis Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Network Traffic Analysis market report contains a primary overview of the Network Traffic Analysis market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Network Traffic Analysis market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Network Traffic Analysis industry.

Competitor Landscape: Network Traffic Analysis market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Netreo Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

IpswITCh Inc.

Netmon Inc.

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp. PVT. LTD.)

Flowmon Networks A.S.

GreyCortex S.R.O.

Genie Networks Ltd.

Netscout Systems Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Kentik Technologies Inc. Market Overview:

The Global Network Traffic Analysis Market is estimated to have a CAGR of 13.87 % over the forecast period (2019-2024). Network administrators are facing with a dynamic environment, owing to the rising number of system applications and an increasing amount of mobile end devices that are often employee-owned (BYOD), amount of transferred data in corporate and WAN networks, with data rates of up to ten gigabits, distributed infrastructure, virtualizations, and cloud services. These trends have created a huge demand for stability and improved administration of networks.

– There is a rapid growth in the cyber threat in the recent past. For instance, according to IBM, small and mid-sized businesses are hit by 62% of all cyber-attacks, about 4,000 per day, according to IBM.

– Further, the US National Cyber Security Alliance has stated that 60% of small companies are unable to sustain their businesses over six months after a cyber attack. Such high risks with networks and increasing awareness are expected to increase the share of the network security market and bolster the adoption of network traffic analysis solutions.

– Increasing cloud traffic has resulted in increased concerns about network security across businesses, which is driving the need for managing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and maintaining the quality of experience (QoE).