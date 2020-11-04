Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market report contains a primary overview of the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

SAS Institute Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Yottamine Analytics LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BigML Inc.

Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.

PurePredictive Inc.

Sift Science Inc.

HO.ai Inc. Market Overview:

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is expected to witness at a CAGR of over 43% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With advancements in data science and artificial intelligence, the performance of machine learning has accelerated at a rapid pace. Companies are now identifying the potential of this technology, and therefore, the adoption rate of the same is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– Artificial intelligence has emerged as an enabler for such solutions, and ML consequently plays a critical role.

– MLaaS model is expected to dominate the market, with users having an option to choose from a wide variety of solutions that are focused on different business needs.

– The increasing rate of adoption for IoT and automation systems in industries is expected to drive the growth of adoption rate for MLaaS. Industrial automation already has over a billion connected devices deployed. Owing to IoT, smart and connected technologies have increased the pace of creating vast amounts of data, which can be analyzed to gain profitable insights.