Data Center Cooling Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Vertiv Co.

Stulz GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems SpA

Asetek AS

Chilldyne Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

LiquidCool Solutions

CoolIT Systems Inc. Market Overview:

-The Global Data Center Cooling Market was valued at USD 9.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD18.39 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2024.

-As organizations keep adding blade servers and storage devices to enhance their performance, data centers are demanding more electricity and producing high heat. Sometimes the heat even exceeds 30kW-50 kW/server rack. Increased electricity demands are adding up to investments in cooling and heat management solutions.

-Rising investments in high-density technology, high-performance computing, and power smart city initiatives are making state and local players engage in developing the most reliable and efficient methods to the data centers.

-Further, benefits offered by the technology and support from the government by imposing efficiency regulations on data centers are expected to directly help the growth of the data center cooling market.

-Cooling remains one of the major challenges faced by data center facility managers, as it accounts for around 20% of the overall expenditure (according to various estimates).