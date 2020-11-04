Discrete Semiconductor Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Discrete Semiconductor Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Discrete Semiconductor market report contains a primary overview of the Discrete Semiconductor market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Discrete Semiconductor market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Discrete Semiconductor industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352864

Competitor Landscape: Discrete Semiconductor market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352864

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector Expected to Have The Highest Growth

The Automotive segment is the fastest growing segment of the overall discrete semiconductors market. The automotive sector is shifting towards electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and to reduce environmental hazards. Also, these vehicles have more semiconductor content compared to traditional automobiles.

– Electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are gradually gaining market traction, with the integration of MOSFETs and IGBTs in various industries. The automotive sector is one of the potential areas for rectifiers, MOSFETs, TVS, switching Schottky and Zener diodes, ESD protection, and optoelectronics. IGBTs are used in ignition coil driver circuits, and MOSFETs find applications in power steering and airbag systems.

– High demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry to avoid environmental hazards is a significant driver of the global discrete semiconductor market. For Instance, Tesla Motors recently introduced futuristic electric cars the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased. These cars demand greater power and energy efficiency in their mechanisms, which are fulfilled by discrete semiconductors.

– The automobile manufacturing companies generally keep a long-term agreement with the semiconductor firms to supply the required semiconductors or modules including discrete semiconductor, which is increasing the competition in the industry for the product.

– According to Green Car Congress, on November 2018, ON Semiconductor has launched new Automotive Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) which offer to improve overall performance in on-board charging (OBC) and class-leading power density, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

– Also, in February 2019, Transphorm Inc. announced that its third generation, JEDEC-qualified high voltage GaN platform had passed the Automotive Electronics Councils AEC-Q101 stress tests for automotive-grade discrete semiconductors which have the ability to perform at 175Â°C during qualification testing.

North-America Expected to Occupy a Significant Market Share

North-America has a strong foothold of vendors. Some of them include Intel, Texas Instruments, Micron technology, ON Semiconductor and many more.

– The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has led the manufacturers to look for discrete semiconductors to control the voltage regulation, protect the equipment from sudden surge and other applications ranging from power inversion to rapid battery charging. Since United States is the largest market for electric vehicles the growing electric vehicles market will, in turn, boost the discrete semiconductor market.

– Increase in demands for portable electronic products and wireless communications is expected to drive the market for the current region. For instance, on December 13, 2018, Apple is about to undergo an expansion of its operations in Austin including a one billion dollar investment to build a new campus in North Austin. The company has also announced plans to open new sites in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City and expand in cities across the United States including Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years, with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time.

Reason to buy Discrete Semiconductor Market Report:

Discrete Semiconductor market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Discrete Semiconductor market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Discrete Semiconductor market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Discrete Semiconductor and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Discrete Semiconductor market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352864

Detailed TOC of Discrete Semiconductor Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Rising Demand for High-energy and Power-efficient Devices

4.2.2 Demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in Line with Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles

4.2.3 Increase in the Demand for Portable Electronic Products and Wireless Communication

4.2.4 Demand for Green Energy Power Generation Drives

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Increasing Price Pressure

4.3.2 Demand for Integrated Circuits

4.3.3 Lack of Further Innovations in Technology

4.4 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Type

6.1.1 MOSFET

6.1.2 IGBT

6.1.3 Bipolar Transistor

6.1.4 Thyristor

6.1.5 Rectifier

6.1.6 Other Types

6.2 End-User

6.2.1 Automotive

6.2.2 Consumer Electronics

6.2.3 Communication

6.2.4 Industrial

6.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ABB Ltd.

7.1.2 On Semiconductor Corporation (Fairchild Semiconductor)

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG

7.1.4 STMicroelectronics NV

7.1.5 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

7.1.6 NXP Semiconductors NV (To be Acquired by Qualcomm)

7.1.7 Diodes Incorporated

7.1.8 Nexperia BV

7.1.9 Qualcomm Incorporated

7.1.10 D3 Semiconductor LLC

7.1.11 Eaton Corporation PLC

7.1.12 Hitachi Ltd.

7.1.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.1.14 Fuji Electric Corp.

7.1.15 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.1.16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Investment Analysis

8.2 Future Outlook

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Diffused Air Hair Dryers Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Epedigree Software Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Pulsed Laser Deposition and Ablation Systems Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Waterproofing Membranes Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Laminated Reel Labels Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Yoga Clothes For Women Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Employee Feedback Software Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Lacrosse Goals Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Dental 3D Printing Scanner Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Cryogenic Compressors Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

Physiotherapy Devices Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Mobile Screens Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026