Corrugated Board Packaging Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Corrugated Board Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Corrugated Board Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Corrugated Board Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Corrugated Board Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Corrugated Board Packaging industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352863

Competitor Landscape: Corrugated Board Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352863

Key Market Trends:

Processed Food Segment Expected to occupy Significant Market Share

The demand for convenience foods is on the rise due to the busy lifestyle of people. Hence, processed food, which has a quick cooking time, attracts many consumers. The increasing population also drives the demand for processed food, which is convenient as well as healthy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employed women in the United States alone has grown from 53.6 million in 1990 to 71.9 million in 2017. These factors are increasing the need to provide high-quality packaged and processed foods to customers.

– As corrugated board packaging keeps moisture away from products and can withstand long shipping times, corrugated board packaging is increasingly being adopted by companies to offer better outcomes to customers, especially as a means of secondary or tertiary packaging.

– Further, innovations in the domain are expanding the scope of applications for corrugated cardboard packaging. Companies such as THIMM Group developed â€œCOOLandFREEZEâ€, a box made up of corrugated cardboard for temperature-controlled shipping that enables the joint transport of frozen, chilled and non-refrigerated products within one package.

– This innovative packaging ensures effective insulation and the constant refrigeration of fresh products over a period of at least 36 hours. As this corrugated cardboard packaging is a more sustainable alternative to polystyrene or plastic shipping solutions, the demand for this market is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period.

North-America Expected to Show a Significant Growth

North Americas robust financial position enables the region to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided the regional organizations a competitive edge, in the market. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major corrugated board packaging vendors, such as International Paper Company (United States), Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States) and Sealed Air Corporation (United States), among others.

– Rising awareness among consumers regarding environment-friendly products is expected to drive the demand for corrugated board packaging market in North America over the forecast period. Government initiatives for stimulating eco-friendly packaging materials coupled with the efforts from CPA (The Corrugated Packaging Alliance), a corrugated industry initiative, with the mission to encourage corrugated packaging; are providing an added impetus to the growth of this market.

– According to Asia Pulp and Papers (APP) 2017 Paper & Packaging Consumer Trends, 51% of American consider packaging waste to be a critical environmental issue. Apart from this, e-commerce revenue across all product categories are also likely to reach USD 513 billion by 2021, which will further drive the demand for corrugated board packaging in North America. Almost 95% of the North American consumer goods are transported across the globe in corrugated boxes.

– Many major cities such as California, New York, Washington, Maine and Massachusetts have banned the use of plastics containers and bags and several other single-use non-recyclable products that are harmful for the environment, which in turn, boost the demand for corrugated board packaging.

– However, at a regional scenario, with food chains such as McDonald planning to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. These factors will further augment the demand for corrugated board packaging market over the forecast period.

Reason to buy Corrugated Board Packaging Market Report:

Corrugated Board Packaging market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Corrugated Board Packaging market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Corrugated Board Packaging market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Corrugated Board Packaging and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Corrugated Board Packaging market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352863

Detailed TOC of Corrugated Board Packaging Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 End-User Industry

6.1.1 Processed Foods

6.1.2 Fresh Food and Produce

6.1.3 Beverages

6.1.4 Paper Products

6.1.5 Electrical Products

6.1.6 Other End-User Industry

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co.Â KG

7.1.2 Mondi Group

7.1.3 Smurfit Kappa Group

7.1.4 DS Smith PLC

7.1.5 Klabin SA

7.1.6 International Paper Company

7.1.7 Nippon Paper Industries Ltd

7.1.8 Georgia-Pacific LLC

7.1.9 Rengo Co. Ltd

7.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation

7.1.11 Cascades Inc.

7.1.12 WestRock Company

7.1.13 Oji Holdings Corporation

7.1.14 Packaging Corporation of America

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Investment Analysis

8.2 Future Outlook

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Secondary Aluminium Alloy Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Hearing Aid Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Clock Generators and Support Products Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Fortified Bakery Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Landscaping Products Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Home Care Robotics Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Microlearning Platforms Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Membrane Filter for Water Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026

Polymethylhydrosiloxane Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Peel Back Force Testers Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Motion Sickness Treatment Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

MAC Valve Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026