Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352861
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
North America to Hold Significant Share
– The region is likely to remain one of the major revenue contributors to the market studied, over the forecast period, as fabless companies (indirect), integrated device manufacturers, and foundries are increasing several activities for semiconductor wafer manufacturers.
– For instance, five leading firms formed the U.S based consortium to pursue the transition to 450 mm wafers. The consortium includes some major firms such as Intel, IBM, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SAMSUNG, and Global Foundries. This consortium focuses on developing and manufacturing the required equipment to process 450 mm wafers. The increase in wafer sizes will be one of the key trends which will gain traction in the semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market over the forecast period.
– The technological advancements in consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and the development of smart home devices and wearables in the region are driving the need for small integrated circuits. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for wafer polishing and grinding equipment.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth
– Asia-Pacific offers a wide range of opportunities to the markets growth, compared to other parts of the world. The market in the region witnessed high demand from Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), owing to increasing consolidation in the fab market.
– Many market players are consolidating to withstand the ongoing wave of vertical integration. In countries like China, the government policies that boost the semiconductor industry are increasingly creating opportunities for expansion for the semiconductor materials industry, which is, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.
– For instance, the policy framework released by the State Council of the Peoples Republic of China aimed to make advanced semiconductor manufacturing solutions, a technology-priority across the semiconductor industry.
Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2020-2024:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics
4.3.2 Increasing Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity Regarding Manufacturing
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia Pacific
5.1.4 Rest of World
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Applied Materials Inc.
6.1.2 Ebara Corporation
6.1.3 Lapmaster Wolters GmbH
6.1.4 Logitech Ltd.
6.1.5 Entrepix Inc.
6.1.6 Revasum Inc.
6.1.7 Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd. (Accretech Create Corp.)
6.1.8 Logomatic GmbH
6.1.9 Disco Corporation
6.1.10 Komatsu NTC Ltd.
6.1.11 Okamoto Corporation
7. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
