Self Storage Software Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Corrigo Incorporated (Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated )

U-Haul International Inc.

Self-Storage Pro Inc.

DOMICO Software

SiteLink Software LLC

DHS Software Solutions

RADical Systems (UK) Ltd.

Sentinel Systems

storEDGE

Syrasoft LLC

The self-storage industry has evolved considerably, since its inception. It is a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market. Some of the leading self-storage software provides features, such as facility maps, specialized payment options, online access for customers, and gate access integration as well.

– The main growth factors for this industry can be attributed to the increased awareness about these facilities and increased urbanization. The growth of smaller business and e-commerce have fueled the demand for warehousing services.

– The main competitive factors for this industry are the pricing and location of the facility. The occupancy rates are driven by seasonal demands.