Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

"Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.
The global Anti Counterfeit Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anti Counterfeit Packaging industry.
Competitor Landscape: Anti Counterfeit Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare to Drive the Market Demand
– Counterfeit pharmaceutical is one of the most lucrative sectors of the global trade in illegally copied goods. Fake drugs harm or kill millions across the world and inflict serious damage on the brand names and bottom lines of big pharmaceutical manufacturers.
– Lifesaving drugs are also not exempt from the trade in fake medicines. In November 2017, the WHO estimated that fake medicine accounts for 10% of a USD 300 billion industry in low and middle-income countries.
– Growing public use of online pharmacies, along with a new mass producer of counterfeit medicines, has widened the market for falsified drugs. According to the WHO estimates, around 50% of the drugs for sale on the internet are fake.
Regulations Have Assisted North America to Hold Major Share
– North America is one of the most significant markets in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Increasing consumer demand for food and beverages, healthcare products, cosmetics, and electronics is expected to contribute extensively to the growth of this market.
– Consumers are increasingly demanding for transparency, which results in a significant rise in the traceability of these products. The region has US whose counterfeit goods exceed USD 1 trillion annually, based on the value of goods seized by law enforcement, as per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Presence of refined anti-counterfeit regulation has helped the market resulting in increased market share.
– Thus, in order to cater to the growing demand, manufacturers are integrating innovative technologies in equipment with specific functionalities for efficient identification and tracing of products.
Detailed TOC of Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Booming E-commerce Industry
4.3.2 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High-initial Costs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Trace and Track
5.1.2 Tamper-evident
5.1.3 Covert
5.1.4 Overt
5.1.5 Forensic Markers
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
5.2.3 Industrial and Automotive
5.2.4 Consumer Electronics
5.2.5 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.1.2 CCL Industries Inc.
6.1.3 3M Company
6.1.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
6.1.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation
6.1.6 Sicpa Holding SA
6.1.7 AlpVision SA
6.1.8 Applied Dna Sciences Inc.
6.1.9 Uflex Limited
6.1.10 Authentix, Inc.
6.1.11 Ampacet Corporation
6.1.12 PharmaSecure Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
