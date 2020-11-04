Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Anti Counterfeit Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Anti Counterfeit Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Anti Counterfeit Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Anti Counterfeit Packaging industry.

Competitor Landscape: Anti Counterfeit Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

M Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sicpa Holding SA

AlpVision SA

Applied Dna Sciences Inc.

Uflex Limited

Authentix, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

PharmaSecure Inc. Market Overview:

The anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at USD 4300 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10785 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 17.48% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The evolving regulatory landscape for the protection of authenticity of life-critical products, technological advancements in improving anti-theft measures, increasing diversity in the ongoing threats, and the need for brand protection, have been instrumental in fuelling the growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging technologies.

– The introduction of regulations, such as the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement by the United States and the labeling and serialization measures by the EU Commission is expected to positively impact the market in the developed economies, over the forecast period.

– According to the International Trade Administration, in 2016, the global value for counterfeit drugs was valued in between USD 75 and 200 billion, which is an indicator of a severe threat to the consumerâ€™s health worldwide. The developing economies, which are also known to be the major importers of drugs are the most affected regions due to this trade.