Car Rack Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Car Rack Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Car Rack market report contains a primary overview of the Car Rack market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Car Rack market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Car Rack industry.

Competitor Landscape: Car Rack market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Roof Box – Second Fastest Growing Segment

The roof box segment was valued at USD 264.41 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.22%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Roof boxes are built and designed with a variety of materials, features, and sizes.

In September 2018, Thule Group officially unveiled Thule Vector and Thule Force XT cargo boxes at Automechanika. A roof box is ideal for families on vacation, as it can carry luggage, outdoor gear, and bulky loads. The company also offers the Thule Motion XT, which comes in four sizes, ranging from 300 to up to 610 liters. It has smart features, like SlideLock system with separate locking and opening functions, and is easy to mount, due to the pre-installed PowerClick quick-mount system.

Some people prefer roof top cargo luggage travel bag instead of boxes, due to its soft covers that allow travelers to carry objects, which may be oddly shaped and not fit under the hardcover cargo carriers. Due to the use of vinyl materials, these bags are waterproof and can be folded flat when not in use, for simpler storage. However, these bags are not ideal for sharp or delicate objects.

The price of roof cargo bags varies from USD 50 to USD 200, whereas the roof boxes cost more than USD 300, depending on the dimension and load carrying capacity.

Thule Group, Yakima, Inno Advanced Car Racks (CAR MATE MFG CO. LTD), and Malone Auto Racks offer roof boxes, globally. Inno offers cargo boxes in four series, namely, Phantom Series, Wedge Series, Shadow Series, and Ridge Series.

North America â€“ Dominated the Market

In 2018, the global car rack market was dominated by North America. The region accounted for 48.09% of the global market. The North American region was dominated by the US.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the US market are growing demand for vehicles by the tourism sector (car rental and taxi services), increasing demand for recreational vehicles (rise in demand for recreational travels among the consumers), and a large number of young people moving out to different cities in the United States for studies and work.

According to the US Travel Association, the number of domestic leisure trips accounted for 1,821.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach over 1,900 million by 2022. Nowadays, people in the country are opting for road trips and water sport activities during their vacations and holidays, which in turn is driving the demand for the roof rack, roof box, bike car rack, and watersport carrier in the country.

– In the United States, cycling has increased over the past three years. According to SFIA, about 8.7 million people participated in mountain/non-paved surface cycling compared to 8.04 million people in 2014.

– Additionally, the number of participants in recreational kayaking in the country increased from about 7.3 million in 2011 to over 11 million by the end of 2018, as per SFIA.

– According to the National Ski Areas Association, the number of skier/snowboard visits in the country increased from 51 million in 2012 to reach over 53 million in 2018.

Allen Sports, Rhino Racks, Thule, Yakima, Saris, and Kuat are prominent players that offer different car racks in the country.

Detailed TOC of Car Rack Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application Type

5.1.1 Roof Rack

5.1.2 Roof Box

5.1.3 Bike Car Rack

5.1.4 Ski Rack

5.1.5 Watersport Carrier

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Thule Group

6.2.2 Yakima Products Inc.

6.2.3 Allen Sports

6.2.4 Rhino RackÂ USA LLC

6.2.5 Cruzber SA

6.2.6 ACPS Automotive

6.2.7 Malone Auto Racks

6.2.8 Kuat Car Racks

6.2.9 Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.

6.2.10 Saris

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

