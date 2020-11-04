Smart Space Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Smart Space Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Smart Space market report contains a primary overview of the Smart Space market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Smart Space market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Smart Space industry.

Competitor Landscape: Smart Space market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Adappt Intelligence Inc.

Spacewell Faseas (Nemetschek Group)

Cisco Systems Inc.

ICONICS, Inc.

Ubisense Limited

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

SmartSpace Software Plc

Microsoft Corporation Market Overview:

The smart space market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Smart space allows users or organizations to attain revenue growth by allowing them to set a strategy and helps in improved decision making, a better understanding of demand patterns and business trends and improve efficiency and financial results through higher conversion and better space utilization.

– The increasing demand for IoT coupled with the increase in the environmental concerns are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the smart space market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in September 2018, Microsoft announced Azure Digital Twins that allows the user with the help of the cloud, AI and IoT to Create digital replicas of spaces and infrastructure.

– With benefits such as flexibility, scalability being the core of the smart space solution offered by the providers, it is expected to fuel the growth for the smart space market throughout the forecast period.

– The rapid increase in the urbanization coupled with the advent of new technologies like 5G is expected to augment the growth for the smart space market over the forecast period.

– IBM’s cognitive building solutions gives the real estate and facilities management professionals with required tools necessary for the reduction of operating costs, better management of energy, optimizing space, simplifying the real estate planning and management.