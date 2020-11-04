Latin America Ammunition Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Latin America Ammunition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Latin America Ammunition market report contains a primary overview of the Latin America Ammunition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Latin America Ammunition market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Latin America Ammunition industry.
Competitor Landscape: Latin America Ammunition market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Military Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The military segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region has been strengthening their military front with strong growth in military spending over year irrespective of the economic crisis and social and political unrest. Some of the major contributors to Latin America military growth are Brazil (military expenditure grew by 5.1% in 2017 – 2018) and Mexico (military spending grew by 10% in 2018) among others. The procurements of aircraft, armored vehicles, and naval vessels by Latin America countries will generate demand for ammunition in this region. Also, the border issues between the US and Mexico, and Venezuela issues with its neighboring countries along with the arms and drug trafficking issues are generating demand for ammunition from border security forces and special forces.
Brazil to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Brazil currently has the highest share in the Latin America ammunition market and is anticipated to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period. Brazil has been one of the largest ammunition exporters in Latin America over the past few years owing to its production levels of ammunition, coupled with an 85% share towards ammunition exports. The country has increased its ammunition exports from USD 136.26 million in 2012 to USD 320.89 million in 2017. Also recently, the current government of Brazil loosened strict gun laws by decree to make it easier for Brazilians to buy guns and ammunition amongst rising crime fears. According to the decree, gun owners can buy 1,000 to 5,000 rounds of ammunition a year, depending on their license, up from 50 rounds. This step was taken to open up Brazil to firearms and ammunition prepared outside the country. With such initiatives, the country is expected to support the local arms and ammunition players like IMBEL and CMC along with international players to get a significant share of its market.
