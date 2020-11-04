Bioplastics Packaging Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Bioplastics Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bioplastics Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Bioplastics Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bioplastics Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bioplastics Packaging industry.
Competitor Landscape: Bioplastics Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rigid packaging to Holds Dominant Position in Market
– Rigid bioplastics applications are available for cosmetics packaging of compact powders, lipsticks, and creams, as well as beverage bottles. Large application base increases the scope for demand. Materials such as bio-based PE, PLA, or bio-based PET are used in this section.
– Several well-known brands such as Vittel, Coca-Cola, Heinz or Volvic use bio-based PET for bottles of all sizes comprising sparkling drinks and other, non-gaseous fluids and solutions. Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble rely on bio-based PE to package diverse kinds of cosmetic products.
– The great percentage of bio-based material in these products and the capability to combine them with recyclates from conventional PE and PET has resulted in a decisive growth in resource efficiency and a drop of Carbon dioxide releases.
– As a potentially instinctively recyclable material, PLA is also achieving market share in the rigid packaging segment. With rising volumes, a distinct recycling stream will become economically feasible, and the beneficial and advantageous environmental potential of PLA will be further augmented.
European Region Dominates the Market
– Europe is presently among the principal regional markets for bioplastic packaging. The EU has been supportive and helpful of numerous environmental protection initiatives and many countries in Europe have incentivized bioplastic packaging, driving and motivating the regional bioplastic packaging market.
– Also, Europe is expected to be one of the biggest markets for bioplastic packaging over the forecast period on account of strict regulations against consumption and intake of non-recyclable non-biodegradable plastics along with getting the popularity of sustainable packaging in manufacturing business.
– Helpful government policies in Europe that include Europe 2020 strategy which supports bio-economy inspire public authorities to give preference and inclination towards tracking down of biobased products and allowing member states to decrease taxes for biobased products.
– The European Commission had previously presented an action plan on bio-economy to promote the consumption and manufacture of bio-based chemicals at a domestic or national level. The plan is intended for the development of innovative processes and technologies for manufacturing bioplastics resources or materials through the financing of pilot plants and increasing public-private partnerships.
Detailed TOC of Bioplastics Packaging Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations against the Use of Conventional Plastics
4.3.2 Increased Usage of Green Products, Sustainability and Inclination for Environment Protection
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Production and Usage Cost
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Non-biodegradable Biopolymers
5.1.2 Biodegradable polymers
5.2 By End-user Application
5.2.1 Food & Beverages
5.2.2 Consumer Goods
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Other End-user Applications
5.3 By Packaging Solutions
5.3.1 Rigid Packaging
5.3.2 Flexible Packaging
5.3.3 Other Packaging Solutions
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dow Chemical Company
6.1.2 BASF SE
6.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company
6.1.4 Royal DSM
6.1.5 IFS Chemicals Ltd.
6.1.6 NatureWorks LLC
6.1.7 Arkema Group
6.1.8 Metabolix Inc.
6.1.9 Novamont SpA
6.1.10 Albis Plastics GmbH
6.1.11 Biome Bioplastics Limited
6.1.12 Innovia Films
6.1.13 FKuR Ploymers GmbH
6.1.14 DaniMer Scientific LLC
6.1.15 Grace Biotech Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
