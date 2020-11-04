Global Airway Management Devices Market Industry Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2017-2025

Airway management devices comprise devices that are used in the treatment of respiratory diseases that cause airway obstruction in prematurely born babies and infants. Technical advances, such as rapid innovation in the field of airway monitoring devices, portability, quick and easy usage, and utilization of various anesthetic drugs are key drivers of the airway management devices market. Portability of airway management devices and easy movement of patients have fueled the airway management devices market. Development of various supraglottic airway devices in critical care units and operating rooms in hospitals has benefitted clinicians by introducing more flexibility in treatment, in accordance with changes in patient conditions, thereby leading to a reduction in the cost of drugs.

Global Airway Management Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global airway management devices market was valued at US$ 832.0 Mn in 2017. It is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1,266.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increase in geriatric population, and rise in health care expenditure on airway management devices that are utilized in different medical emergencies are likely to propel the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid innovation and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the global airway management devices market.

The global airway management devices market has been segmented based on product type, patient age, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into supraglottic device, infraglottic device, resuscitators, and laryngoscope. The supraglottic device segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Based on patient age, the airway management devices market has been divided into adult and pediatric. Among these, the adult segment dominates the market due to the high demand for airway management devices in adult and geriatric population.

The global Airway Management Devices market has been segmented based on service type, transport vehicle type, and region. In terms of service type, the market has been classified into hospital services, community services, and other services. Based on transport vehicle type, the market has been segmented into helicopters, aircraft/airplane, and sea-planes. The aircraft segment has been further bifurcated into rotary wing aircraft and fixed wing aircraft. Helicopters offer certain advantages such as comparatively smaller take-off/ground area and ease in landing. These advantages are expected to reflect in increasing market share of the segment.

Key Players of Airway Management Devices Market Report:

Leading manufacturers of airway management devices covered in this report include Teleflex Incorporated, VYAIRE, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ambu A/S, Smiths Medical, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, and Medline Industries, Inc.

