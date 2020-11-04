Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Seaweed Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Commercial Seaweed market report contains a primary overview of the Commercial Seaweed market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPont

Acadian Seaplants

CP Kelco U.S. Inc

Brandt Consolidated, Inc.

Seasol International

Gelymar

Algaia, S.A Market Overview:

Global Commercial Seaweed market is forecasted to reach USD 23.7 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Commercial seaweed has a very large application base due to its functional and healthy benefits. Most of the commercially produced seaweed is used in the food industry, which accounts for 70% of the total market share and other category accounts for 30%, which includes hydrocolloids (with the highest share in the category), followed by feed and fertilizers.