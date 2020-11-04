Digital Signatures Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Digital Signatures Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Digital Signatures market report contains a primary overview of the Digital Signatures market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Digital Signatures market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Digital Signatures industry.
Competitor Landscape: Digital Signatures market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
BFSI Sector to Occupy the Largest Market Share
– Banking and Insurance being an inevitable part of personal and professional lives needs to be enhanced regarding technology usage for validation and protection against malicious alterations.
– In July 2018 Deutsche Bank accelerated account openings for its corporate and institutional clients by introducing a digital signature. Digitizing account openings and document signings significantly reduced costs and processing times.
– The multiple advantages of digital signatures include a handsome percentage reduction in the overall operating costs associated with the opening up of bank accounts, the quantum of paper formalities is also reduced. Customer engagement can be enhanced by using the suggested technology, which further leads to minimization of time & work efforts.
Europe to Witness Significant Growth
– In the European Union, specific regulation on electronic identity and trust services has been created, commonly known as “the eIDAS Regulation”. This regulation facilitates the recognition of electronic identification schemes across borders.
– In September 2018, eIDAS sample implementation for member states was released in which changes like usage of simple DSI keys in SAML messages was introduced.
– European Commission has been active both on setting the policy rules and in helping the European Union member states set up the technical infrastructure to implement eIDAS.
– Moreover, Cloud Signature Consortium is a 20-member organization based out of Brussels. It works to bring together leading players in the industry to effectively simplify and streamline the digital signing experience on the cloud and includes companies like Adobe, Digicert, and Safelayer.
Detailed TOC of Digital Signatures Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Data Security While Transmission of Sensitive Information is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Financial Constraints for SMEs to Obtain Keys and Digital Certificate is Discouraging the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Offering
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Hardware
5.2.3 Service
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Government
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Oil & Gas
5.3.5 Military & Defense
5.3.6 Logistics & Transportation
5.3.7 Research & Education
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SunGard Signix Inc
6.1.2 DocuSign
6.1.3 Silanis-eSignLive
6.1.4 SafeNet, Inc.
6.1.5 ePadLink
6.1.6 Topaz systems
6.1.7 Ascertia
6.1.8 DigiStamp, Inc
6.1.9 GMO GlobalSign, Inc.
6.1.10 RightSignature
6.1.11 HelloSign
6.1.12 Wacom
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
