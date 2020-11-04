Data Logger Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Data Logger Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Logger market report contains a primary overview of the Data Logger market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Data Logger market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Logger industry.
Competitor Landscape: Data Logger market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Oil and Gas is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share
– With the evolving environment of the current oilfield, there is a massive requirement for quick access to real-time data to make informed drilling and geological decisions. Surface data logging services are engineered which helps you reduce the nonproductive time (NPT) and overall risk.
– The operator needs a much wider picture to drill safer, faster, and better. In addition to traditional mud logging, real-time drilling monitoring, cuttings, and gas analyses provide the operator with vital insight about the well conditions, formation pressures, gas, and geology.
– With real-time data, expert reservoir insight and interpretation, and engineered drilling solutions, the operator can help to maximize the value of your deepwater, unconventionals and mature field assets every step of the way.
– Precise drilling measurements allow for enhanced decision-making and performance. Advanced gas analysis and extraction services provide absolute fluid characterization. Cuttings analysis, mineralogical and source rock/maturity rock cuttings at the well site enable timely formation evaluation decisions and can help place the wellbore in the reservoir target zone and the sweet spot.
Due to Early Adoption of Controlling Devices, North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share.
– With the logistics industry gaining huge popularity in the United States, it has become essential for service providers to enhance the quality of their service in order to gain a competitive advantage from other players in the market.
– With the addition of data loggers, the measurement readings of vibration and handling shock (drop height) environment of distribution packaging can help to reduce fatal situations and thus, improve customer satisfaction.
– There has been a massive growth in the adoption rate of automation in the industries in the United States. The huge adoption rates of industrial robots is an indicator to showcase the extent of automation.
– The industries are becoming aware of the advantages of data generated by the machines a well as started noticing the benefits if its analysis. This will contribute effectively to the adoption of Data Loggers due to their function of collecting the data.
Detailed TOC of Data Logger Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 High Demand for Measurement and Control Operations
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Up-front Associated Costs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 USB Data
5.1.2 Bluetooth Enabled Logger
5.1.3 Web-based Systems
5.1.4 Wireless
5.2 By Channel
5.2.1 Single Channel
5.2.2 Multi-Channel
5.3 By Input Parameter
5.3.1 Temperature
5.3.2 Pressure
5.3.3 Humidity
5.3.4 Voltage
5.3.5 Other Input Parameters
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 Oil & Gas
5.4.2 Manufacturing
5.4.3 Automotive
5.4.4 Power & Utilities
5.4.5 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 National Instruments
6.1.2 Keysight Technologies
6.1.3 Yokogawa Electric Company
6.1.4 ABB
6.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.6 G – Tek Corporation India
6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.8 Kimo Instruments
6.1.9 HIOKI E.E. Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
