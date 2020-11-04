Radar Systems Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Radar Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Radar Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Radar Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Radar Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Radar Systems industry.

Airbus Defense and Space, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab AB

Market Overview:

The radar systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period 2019-2024. Radars are used to detect and track spacecraft, ships, and aircraft, as well as insects and birds in the atmosphere. It also measures the speed of automobiles; map the surface of the earth from space, and measure properties of the atmosphere and oceans.

– Weather radars improve aviation safety and increase the operational efficiency of the entire air transport industry, and they contribute to agriculture alerts and flood warnings through monitoring of rainfall intensity. These alerts help in preparation for the environmental hazards in advance. Hence, the demand for improved and continuous weather monitoring systems is increasing and driving the market for radar systems.

– Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS) and the Integrated Terminal Weather System (ITWS) are the new systems for short term forecasting and nowcasting based that blend data from weather radar and other instruments to produce a complete picture of atmospheric conditions.

– The rapid growth of automation in the automotive and aviation industry fueled the growth of the radar systems market. Autonomous vehicles and ADAS are trending in the automotive industry, which will optimize and improve the accuracy of autonomous driving and towards passengers safety. The autonomous vehicle market growth will create more opportunities for the radar systems market.

– The huge penetration of the radar market has been in the defense and military applications since decades. Most of the country’s military spendings have been increasing over the years, and with the technological advancements in the radar systems, they are demanding advanced radar systems and driving the market growth.