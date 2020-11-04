Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Learning Management System (LMS) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Learning Management System (LMS) market report contains a primary overview of the Learning Management System (LMS) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Learning Management System (LMS) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Learning Management System (LMS) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352847

Competitor Landscape: Learning Management System (LMS) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Blackboard, Inc.

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

DL Corporation

IBM Corporation

McGraw-Hill Companies

Oracle Corporation

Pearson PLC

SABA Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Xerox Corporation Market Overview:

Learning management system market is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.8%.

– Adoption of BYOD policies by corporates is driving the market growth. Globally, organizations are opting e-learning services for educating and training their employees owing to the incurring expenses of the traditional teaching methods. The increased compatibility of learning management system with mobile devices and social learning have mandated the corporates to adopt BYOD culture.