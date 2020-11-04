Protective Relays Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Protective Relays Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Protective Relays market report contains a primary overview of the Protective Relays market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Protective Relays market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Protective Relays industry.

Competitor Landscape:

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Woodward Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Bender GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AG

Littelfuse Inc.

NR Electric Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The protective relays market was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.70 billion by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.98% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. A protective relay is designed to trip a circuit breaker, whenever there is an electric fault identified. They assist in disconnecting the identified faulty portion from the rest of the circuit.

– With the increasing investments in infrastructure projects across different regions worldwide, there is growth in energy consumption coupled with the rising popularity of smart grid technologies for energy management. Therefore to mitigate the risk of damage due to system failure, relays are often used in parallel systems.

– Further, due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding the extinction of conventional sources of energy the growth of the renewable energy sector is set to draw new infrastructural investments that will spur the demand for protective relays.