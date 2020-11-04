Gesture Recognition in Retail Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Gesture Recognition in Retail Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Gesture Recognition in Retail market report contains a primary overview of the Gesture Recognition in Retail market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Gesture Recognition in Retail market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Gesture Recognition in Retail industry.

Competitor Landscape: Gesture Recognition in Retail market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Apple Inc

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Crunchfish AB

Elliptic Labs

GestureTek, Inc.

Google LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Omron Corporation

Sony Corporation Market Overview:

The gesture recognition in the retail market is projected to register a CAGR of 27.54% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. As e-commerce pioneers provide exceptional online consumer experiences, experiential retailers are reinventing the in-store experience, creating environments that attract and delight consumers.

– With physical stores remaining at the hub of modern retail, and with most consumers still choosing to end their journeys there, retail is getting digitized. This includes multiple smart devices working together on a single IoT platform to deliver hyper-personalized, adaptive and context-specific experiences. While much of the technology is to be invisible to the consumer, shoppers will have the opportunity to interact digitally within the physical store environment.

– In addition to the adoption of gesture recognition in digital catalogs, retail owners are able to monitor the success of a product with shoppers, by monitoring their facial and hand gestures. And data gathered through this could reveal a whole new set of insights, which may not be realized by using numerical data alone. For instance,an Italian retailer, Coop Italia, teamed up with Accenture as it wanted to transform the customer shopping experience. The company integrated digital capabilities into the store atmosphere to create the supermarket of the future.