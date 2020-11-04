Payment Gateway Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Payment Gateway Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Payment Gateway market report contains a primary overview of the Payment Gateway market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Payment Gateway market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Payment Gateway industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352841

Competitor Landscape: Payment Gateway market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Stripe, Inc.

Skrill Limited

PayU Group

Adyen N.V.

Payza

Ingenico Group

Alipay.com Co Ltd

Payoneer Inc.

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd

VeriFone Holdings, Inc. Market Overview:

The payment gateway market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.43% in the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The integration of payment gateway has become one of the most critical aspects of any businesses in every industry. It allows collecting money through the customer preferred bank without compromising on sensitive data.

– The internet penetration is increasing rapidly across the globe. According to ITU, 80% of the population from the developed countries have registered to access the internet in 2018. Whereas, from the developing countries only 45% population have shown the activities of accessing the internet. Cumulatively worldwide population has reached 51% for the same which is a consistent growth of over 8% year on year. Increasing internet penetration is driving the growth for a payment gateway market; especially in the developing countries.

– Additionally, with the increasing internet penetration and awareness about the ease of online transactions, consumers are changing their preferences for making payments online. The hurdle free transactions generate confidence among the users for switching to online transactions. This rapid adoption of the online method of payment is fueling the payment gateway market growth.