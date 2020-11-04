Payment Gateway Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Payment Gateway Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Payment Gateway market report contains a primary overview of the Payment Gateway market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Payment Gateway market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Payment Gateway industry.
Payment Gateway market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Segment to Grow Significantly
– The number of online transactions globally across businesses is increasing rapidly. It is stated in the world payment report 2018 that, non-cash transactions has reached 482.6 billion in 2016, which is 9.8% growth since 2012 and is expected to follow the growing trend in the forecast period. According to retail tech news, e-commerce retailing covers almost 12% of the total retail industry.
– The raging demand for online retailing across the world is expected to drive the online payment, thereby, propelling the payment gateway market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the retail companies are rigorously adding payment gateway(s) to their standalone website to fuel the consumers order and build goodwill. For instance, BJs Wholesale Club, an American membership-only warehouse club, incorporated PayPal gateway for its online customers in the year 2018. This is likely to boost the market growth over the next recent years.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is exceptionally overshadowing other regions in terms of adoption of the online transaction. The smartphone penetration in India was 26% in 2018; and according to RBI, the mobile payment transaction volume increased by about USD 10 billion in the same year, owing to increasing internet penetration and smartphones in the country.
– Also, China has expanded its mobile and online payment services through ascending the internet penetration in the rural areas of the country, which would not only encourage the customers to transact online but also boost the payment gateway, Alipay in particular, thereby, propelling the market growth.
