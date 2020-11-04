Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Silicon Epitaxial Wafer market report contains a primary overview of the Silicon Epitaxial Wafer market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Silicon Epitaxial Wafer market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Silicon Epitaxial Wafer industry.
Competitor Landscape: Silicon Epitaxial Wafer market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
Silicon epitaxy wafer used in semiconductor plays a significant role in car technology. They find their applications in several car products like navigation control, infotainment systems, and collision detections. Silicon Wafer’s role in car technology is improving at a fast pace.
They continue to transform automobiles by playing an essential role in driverless and smart cars. Thanks to the significant role that they play, like cars and car technology, continues to advance, automotive power ICs are showing healthy growth. The market for silicon wafers and semiconductors will continue to flourish, both in North America and around the rest of the globe.
The improvements and adjustments to etch processes have been necessary to implement these schemes, that involve more magnificent aspect ratio structures. Optimized epi Si films and improved implant doping profiles also have enabled performance gains.
North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share.
Power device manufacturers are striving for further improvements. This has opened numerous opportunities for silicon epitaxial providers in the United Staes. Multinational companies with their market presence in the United States are focussing on product innovation. Hitachi launched a high-conductivity IGBT which employs a separate floating player to improve gate controllability and turn-on voltage. ABB Semi is planning to create P-pillar implants under the trench gates to create a super-junction effect to enable higher switching speeds.
According to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry, worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased during the third quarter 2018, surpassed record second quarter 2018 area shipments to set another new all-time high.
High silicon sales in the region point towards the high adoption rate of silicon for different semiconductor applications. As silicon emerges as the preferred element to induce high performance, the silicon epitaxy market is expected to realize a boost in the adoption rates.
Detailed TOC of Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Miniaturization of Technology
4.3.2 Rise in Demand of High Performance Lighting
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexities Associated with the Design
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Homo-epitaxy
5.1.2 Hetero-epitaxy
5.2 By Wafer Shape
5.2.1 Bow
5.2.2 Warp
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Industrial
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Telecommunications
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sumco Corporation
6.1.2 GlobalWafers Japan CO., Ltd.
6.1.3 Siltronic AG
6.1.4 MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation
6.1.5 UniversityWafer, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
