Soft Drinks Packaging Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Soft Drinks Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Soft Drinks Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Soft Drinks Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Soft Drinks Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Soft Drinks Packaging industry.
Competitor Landscape: Soft Drinks Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Plastic to Account for the Largest Market Share
– Consumer preference for plastic packaging in the soft drinks industry has been observed over other products in, as plastic packages are lightweight and more comfortable to handle. Also, the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, as the cost of production is significantly lower.
– However, the market is expected to face challenges due to government regulations and consumer demand pushing manufacturers to look for packaging solutions that are biodegradable or derived from sustainable sources.
– Furthermore, a significant amount of plastic products are being recycled & reused in recent years. Also, the variety of plastics available for packagings, such as PVC, PE, PP, PS, PET, and nylon is one of the reasons contributing to the market share of this segment. According to the British Soft Drinks Association, out of total carbonated soft drinks consumed in 2017, 59% of drinks were packaged with plastic material and followed by metal.
– Coca-cola has revealed that it has used three million tonnes of plastics in the year 2017. Hence, with the average weight of 10 grams a bottle, it employed 300 million plastic bottles in that year. Even though the sales of carbonated drinks is towards the declining trend, the use of plastic for other soft drinks offered by different players has multiplied over the years.
– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are expected to witness steady demand from consumers during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is a region with a huge customer base and several fast-growing economies. However, packaging preferences differ considerably from region to region, thus adopting region and application-specific strategies is expected to result in better product movement. Moreover, manufacturers are actively adopting sustainable packaging practices due to the increased pressure from consumer groups, government, and customers.
– Japanese consumers have the highest per capita spending power in Asia. This, combined with the growing size of its aging population and the new functional food labeling system, has created an opportunity for premium functional soft drinks products, particularly those with health claims targeting an older demographic.
– According to Red Bull, in 2018, its sales grew by 30% in India and this trend is expected to continue in the forecasted period 2019-2024.
– Countries like India and China are showing rapid urbanization and currently with 33% and 51% urban population respectively. With the urbanization, growing disposable income is creating demand for soft drink products and hence affecting the soft drinks packaging market.
Detailed TOC of Soft Drinks Packaging Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Disposable Income and Growing Economies
4.3.2 Growing DemandÂ for Ready-to-Use Drinks
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations AgainstÂ Non-Biodegradable Products
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Glass
5.1.4 Paper & Paperboard
5.2 By Product Type
5.2.1 Bottle
5.2.2 Can
5.2.3 Cartons and Boxes
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Argentina
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 UAE
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
6.1.3 Graham Packaging Company
6.1.4 Ball Corporation
6.1.5 Owens-Illinois Inc
6.1.6 Pacific Can China Holdings Limited
6.1.7 Crown Holdings Incorporated
6.1.8 CAN-PACK S.A.
6.1.9 CKS Packaging, Inc.
6.1.10 Refresco Group N.V.
6.1.11 Tetra Pak, Inc.
6.1.12 Ardagh Group S.A.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
