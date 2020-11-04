Cloud-based Database Security Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cloud-based Database Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud-based Database Security market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud-based Database Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud-based Database Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud-based Database Security industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cloud-based Database Security market top companies:

IBM Corporation

Fortinet Technologies Inc.

Intel Security Group

McAfee Inc.

Oracle Pvt. Ltd

Imperva Inc.

NetLib Security Inc.

The Hewlett-Packard Company

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Informatica LLC

Voltage Security Inc.

Axis Technology LLC

Amazon Web Services Market Overview:

The cloud-based database security market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period 2019-2024. With the increasing adoption of Big Data platforms and relational databases becoming the prime target for data thieves, the demand for cloud-based database security is expected to gain traction.

– There has been increasing volumes of data being generated from information-escalated applications like storage and mining of huge or commercial data. These applications are flexible and multipurpose in nature. For maintaining the authenticity and integrity of the data and for prevention of cloud-related cyber-attacks, cloud database security is essential.