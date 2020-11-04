Cloud-based Database Security Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cloud-based Database Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud-based Database Security market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud-based Database Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cloud-based Database Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud-based Database Security industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352834
Competitor Landscape: Cloud-based Database Security market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352834
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market
– With increasing patient records and multi-cloud, there is a need for greater attention to security, compliance, and privacy.
– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.
– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,
– Google has a strong history in big data, analytics, and machine learning, culminating in the launch of their Google Health API.
– As multi-cloud access increases, we can expect healthcare organisations to use Google Clouds expertise while also consuming services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud for computing and data storage to meet the unique needs of their business.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– In Asia-pacific, great strides are being made in digital economy. But it is also causing more threat-related opportunities. According to Cisco, companies receive 6 threats every minute in APAC and 51% of all cyber attacks resulted in a loss of more than USD$1 million
– The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cyber security awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions.
– In addition to financial losses, cybersecurity incidents are also undermining Asia Pacific organizations ability to gain confidence with their consumers and other stakeholders.
– Major companies are setting their footprint in APAC, for instance, Google expanded the number of Google Cloud Platform regions in APAC from three to six in 2018.
Reason to buy Cloud-based Database Security Market Report:
- Cloud-based Database Security market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Cloud-based Database Security market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Cloud-based Database Security market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Cloud-based Database Security and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Cloud-based Database Security market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352834
Detailed TOC of Cloud-based Database Security Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volumes of Data Being Generated from Information-Escalated Applications is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Loss of Control over Data Location Hinders the Market
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Public
5.1.2 Private
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 IT & Telecom
5.2.6 Manufacturing
5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Fortinet Technologies Inc.
6.1.3 Intel Security Group
6.1.4 McAfee Inc.
6.1.5 Oracle Pvt. Ltd
6.1.6 Imperva Inc.
6.1.7 NetLib Security Inc.
6.1.8 The Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.9 Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
6.1.10 Informatica LLC
6.1.11 Voltage Security Inc.
6.1.12 Axis Technology LLC
6.1.13 Amazon Web Services
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Youth Sports Software Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Digital ICs Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Ketone Test Strips Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Car Tracker Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Digital Projectors for Education Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
High Performance Alloys Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Portable Power Box Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Systems Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Laser Beam Expanders Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Thread Gauges Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Medical Polyoxymethylene Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026