Multi-Factor Authentication Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Multi-Factor Authentication Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Multi-Factor Authentication market report contains a primary overview of the Multi-Factor Authentication market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Multi-Factor Authentication market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Multi-Factor Authentication industry.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto NV

NEC Corporation

RSA Security LLC

Safran Group

SecureAuth Coproration

Suprema HQ Inc.

Symantec VIP

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. Market Overview:

The multi-factor authentication market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period of 2019â€“2024. Blockchain and decentralized authentication systems are coming in trends which will replace centralized data and application servers with a network of computers that encrypt and store data and stay in sync with each other. The general concept is to represent user identities with encryption key-pairs which can be tied to additional parameters such as the userâ€™s biometric data instead of passwords to make a high authentification.

– Growing number of cyberattacks across enterprises is driving the market, as nearly half of all cyber attacks target small business with mostly ransomware attacks and hijacking corporate online and financial accounts. OneLogin’s own authentication app (OneLogin Protect) where users can verify their identities via their smartphones. It also integrates with other third-party authentication factors like Google Authenticator and Yubicoâ€™s YubiKeys and provides a single sign-on option for company’s desktops.

– Cloud-based multi-factor authentication is driving the market. Mobile is a key focus for todayâ€™s Cloud MFA solutions, where mobile options such as fingerprint scan, facial recognition deliver ease of use, making the authentication experience as frictionless as possible for users. SAASPASS provides cloud-based two-factor authentication to sign into applications and devices anywhere securely.

– However, false security and high cost is a key restraint for the market, as there is always possibility of mobile phones and tokens being stolen, potentially allowing the thief to gain access to the userâ€™s accounts. Due to the requirement of specialized hardware, the total cost becomes high which is a major challenge for the market growth.