Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market report contains a primary overview of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352832

Competitor Landscape: Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352832

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

– Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are increasingly becoming one of the most significant customer bases of battery. Several countries have announced plans to ban the sales of ICE vehicles in the future. Norway is expected to ban the sales of ICE vehicles by 2025, and France by 2040. India has plans to phase out ICE engines by 2030, while Chinas similar plan is currently under relevant research phase.

– The EVs mainly use lithium-ion batteries. The decline in lithium-ion battery costs has resulted in bringing down the cost of EV manufacturing. The EVs are expected to reach price parity with gasoline-fired vehicles by around 2025.

– With growing demand from the EV sector, the production of the lithium-ion batteries is increasing rapidly. As a result of the growing EV-related lithium-ion battery industry, the lithium-ion battery separator market has witnessed a positive growth.

– One EV car consumes 6,000 times more separators than a cell phone battery. With the growing EV industry, particularly in the United States, Europe, and China, the leading driver for the lithium-ion battery separator market has shifted from the consumer electronics, like laptops and cell phones, to the electric vehicles.

– During the forecast period, the EV industry is expected to continue to witness the high growth, which in turn, is expected to drive the lithium-ion battery separator market during the forecast period.

North America – One of the Largest Markets for Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

– Over the years, the North American region emerged as one of the strongest economies in the world, as countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico are tightly integrated markets. North America, including the United States and Canada, is a pioneer in terms of research and innovation in the battery technology, including LIB separator (LIBS).

– The rising demand for LIBs in the United States is primarily due to an increase in installation of renewable-based energy sources and their integration with ESS. Lithium-ion batteries are mostly used in energy storage systems (ESS). During 2010-2017, in the United States, the solar power price declined by more than 70%, from about USD 5.8/W in 2010 to USD 1.7/W in 2017, mainly attributed to the decline in solar panel cost. As a result, solar power became economically competitive, along with other conventional energy sources in several states in the country, including California, Hawaii, Texas, and Minnesota. This, in turn, positively impacted the demand for ESS in the region.

– Moreover, the country is home to some of the leading EV model providers, such as Chevrolets Bolt EV and Volt, which are produced in Michigan, and Nissans Leaf EV, which offers excellent business growth opportunities for global LIBS players.

– The Canadian government is formulating initiatives to enhance the lithium-ion battery value chain in the country, by working with industrial partners and leading researchers in the field, in order to drive the development and testing of critical materials and components. The above development is likely to create a positive business environment for the LIBS market in the country.

– The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth in the lithium-ion battery separator market in the region. However, in the long term, the rising adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles is expected to restrain the adoption of lithium-ion-based EV, is likely to have a negatively impact the demand for LIBS in the later part of the forecast period.

Reason to buy Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Report:

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Lithium-Ion Battery Separator and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352832

Detailed TOC of Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2024

4.3 Plates, Separators, and Other Parts of Electric Accumulators Used in Battery Manufacturing Trade Statistics, by Major Countries

4.3.1 Import

4.3.2 Export

4.3.3 Trade Balance

4.4 Recent Trends and Developments

4.5 Government Policies and Regulations

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraints

4.7 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.8 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 South America

5.1.3 Europe

5.1.4 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5 Asia-Pacific

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corp

6.3.2 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.3.4 Entek International Llc

6.3.5 SK Innovation Co Ltd

6.3.6 Ube Industries, Ltd.

6.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.3.8 Targray Technology International Inc.

6.3.9 W-SCOPE CORPORATION

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Pet Product E-commerce Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Organic Solar Cells (OSC) Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Wireless Water Leak Detectors Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Multi-stage Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Concrete Scanning Equipment Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Coating Equipments Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Container Leasing Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Black Tea Powder Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Vascular Imaging Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026

Flight Conveyors Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Linear Accelerators For Radiation Therapy Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Time Of Flight Camera Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025