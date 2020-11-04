Hazardous Location Connectors Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Hazardous Location Connectors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Hazardous Location Connectors market report contains a primary overview of the Hazardous Location Connectors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Hazardous Location Connectors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Hazardous Location Connectors industry.
Competitor Landscape: Hazardous Location Connectors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Oil Refineries to Increase the Growth of Market
– As the demand of crude oil is growing yearly, there is a need of safety equipment which can prevent any fatality at the hazardous zone in the refineries factories, as some areas of a refinery are inherently dangerous, with levels of explosive gases and chemicals potentially present at all times. Explosion-proof parts such as connectors can be place inside an enclosure which can withstand an internal explosion caused by a spark.
– Thomas & Betts products named Mechanical Grounding Connectors which is flexible connectors is very effective by properly connecting all metallic non-current carrying equipment at the oil and gas facility, which greatly reduce the potential for electric shock and explosions.
– Vector Techlok clamp connectors of Freudenberg Oil & Gas Technologies are the most effective and economical pipe connection systems which can withstand considerable bending moments and axial forces under pressure without leaking to prevent hazardous fatality or the bolts becoming loose which greatly reduce the maintenance costs and major fatal incidents.
– In June 2018, an explosion and fire rocked the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, prompted a call for residents to shelter in place as thick black smoke billowed into the sky due to oil-fueled flame. It burned some power lines, causing big electrical flashes and sending some of the lines falling to the ground. So the use of connectors is highly in demand which causes to grow the market.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– North America is growing in this market as various government safety standards have made the use of safe connectors compulsory in almost all the industrial sectors. The hazardous connection interface is designed to meet the requirements for ignition protection under a Class 1 Div ll environment according to the American standard NEC 500 (National Electrical Code).
– United States is having high growth among countries. HARTINGs Han Ex connector series have been certified to the National Electric Codes NEC 500 standard for use in Class I, Division II hazardous locations, making them available for use across the countries, where metal locking levers lock the connectors and can be released only with a tool, preventing opening by accident in an explosive atmosphere.
– In United States, BICON’s range of compact barrier glands provides an efficient and cost-effective means of terminating electrical cables in hazardous areas. The BICON barrier connectors are easy to inspect as the compound chamber has been specifically designed to facilitate a quick visual check after assembly.
Detailed TOC of Hazardous Location Connectors Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Industrial Safety Measures
4.3.2 Increasing Applications in the Industrial Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Product Installation and Maintenance Cost
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Class
6.1.1 Class I
6.1.2 Class II
6.1.3 Class III
6.2 By Hazardous Zone
6.2.1 Zone 0
6.2.2 Zone 1
6.2.3 Zone 2
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Food & Beverage Processing
6.3.2 Oil & Gas Production
6.3.3 Oil Refineries
6.3.4 Petrochemical Refineries
6.3.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
6.3.6 Wastewater Treatment Facilities
6.3.7 Other Applications
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 American Connectors, Inc.
7.1.2 Amphenol Industrial Products Group
7.1.3 Thomas & Betts
7.1.4 Texcan
7.1.5 Hubbell-Killark
7.1.6 Steck Connectors
7.1.7 ITT BIW Connector Systems
7.1.8 Crouse-Hinds (Eaton)
7.1.9 Emerson Industrial Automation
7.1.10 Vantage Technology
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
