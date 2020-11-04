Packaging Industry In UAE Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Packaging Industry In UAE Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Packaging Industry In UAE market report contains a primary overview of the Packaging Industry In UAE market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Packaging Industry In UAE market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Packaging Industry In UAE industry.
Competitor Landscape: Packaging Industry In UAE market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Food Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– The adoption of sustainable packaging is one of the vital food packaging market trend in UAE that will impact the growth of the market in this region. Factors contributing to the growth in this region are increasing demand for convenience by consumers, increase in disposable income, and changing consumer behavior. Disposable income and improved global flight connectivity have further augmented the regional market demand.
– There is a growing demand for packaged food by consumers owing to changing eating habits, and the quickening pace of life is expected to have a major impact on the industry. The product offers extended and stable shelf-life, high barrier properties, and safety, thereby boosting industry growth. Food safety is one of the primary factor driving the market as the quality of food is a significant issue faced by manufacturers and consumers of food products.
– With rising environmental and health concerns due to the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste, companies are focusing on adopting sustainable packaging options. For instance, Bemis, a leading food packaging company introduced BMET metalized sealant films, having 30% less material weight than usual 3-ply films that replace materials such as metalized OPET, OPP, or foil.
Detailed TOC of Packaging Industry In UAE Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Environmental Awareness
4.3.2 Stringent Rules and Regulations
4.4 Market Challenges
4.4.1 Fluctuations in the Price of Raw Materials
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Glass
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Rigid
5.2.2 Flexible
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverage
5.3.3 Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 Personal/Homecare
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Tetra Pak International
6.1.2 Mondi Group
6.1.3 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.4 Amcor Ltd.
6.1.5 Winpak LLC
6.1.6 Rotopak LLC
6.1.7 Gulf East Paper and Plastic Industries LLC
6.1.8 Arabian Packaging LLC
6.1.9 Amber Packaging Industries LLC
6.1.10 Diamond Packaging Industries LLC
6.1.11 Corys Packaging LLC
6.1.12 DS Smith PLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
