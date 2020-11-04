Packaging Industry In UAE Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Packaging Industry In UAE Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Packaging Industry In UAE market report contains a primary overview of the Packaging Industry In UAE market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Packaging Industry In UAE market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Packaging Industry In UAE industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352830

Competitor Landscape: Packaging Industry In UAE market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Tetra Pak International

Mondi Group

Bemis Company Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Winpak LLC

Rotopak LLC

Gulf East Paper and Plastic Industries LLC

Arabian Packaging LLC

Amber Packaging Industries LLC

Diamond Packaging Industries LLC

Corys Packaging LLC

DS Smith PLC Market Overview:

The packaging industry in the UAE is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The most important feature to be integrated into packaging is functionality. There is a growing demand for secondary packaging for this region because of the increasing trend in categories such as perfumes and skincare through folding cartons. As many consumers and companies are becoming more zero waste compliant, sustainability is becoming a key development agenda in the United Arab Emirates. Packaging manufacturers present in this region are investing in innovative packaging in terms of both design and materials used considering demographic and lifestyle changes.

– There is a shift to larger pack sizes in food packaging. For example, large pack sizes like Nutellaâ€™s 750g in spreads are proving increasingly popular as they offer better value, while in baby food the rising popularity of growing-up milk formula is also supporting sales of larger packs.

– There is slower growth in retail unit volume due to the economic slowdown in the United Arab Emirates which hit the packaging industry, with many packaging categories including food, beauty, and personal care, soft drinks and home care. Companies are looking for alternative ways of offering multipacks and larger pack sizes, which are more economical, as well as smaller packs which are more affordable. High taxation in canned packaging has been a factor that impacted the demand adversely.