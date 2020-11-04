Beer Packaging Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Beer Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Beer Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Beer Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Beer Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Beer Packaging industry.
Competitor Landscape: Beer Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Glass Packaging is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
– Advantages like reusability and the ability to keep beer fresh for a longer period of time compared to other alternative packaging materials, the glass packaging method is estimated to hold the highest share.
– The returnable glass used for packing beer prevents light from entering the bottle and the beer from being skunked, making it a viable packaging option for companies. Moreover, glass adds an authentic look to the packaging and satisfies various consumer preferences.
– Glass has a zero rate of chemical interactions with products, which reduces the risk of spoilage. Taking into consideration the above-mentioned benefits, glass is estimated to hold the highest share over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, an amber glass beer bottle provides 99.9% protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays, and also glass is a great insulator, so it keeps beer colder much longer than any other type of single-use packaging.
– With the increasing beer production in various regions, the packaging market will also witness increasing demand hence, driving the market forward.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific beer packaging market is primarily driven by changing cultural trends, the expanding population, growing urbanization, and the rising popularity of beer among the younger population.
– Owing to the various investments and higher penetration of beer in different regions, this trend for beer in this region is expected to continue and grow which will boost the packaging market.
– Heineken, an Amsterdam-based company, increased its stake in United Breweries, Indias largest beer manufacturer, thereby offering high growth potential for beer packaging industry in the country.
– Furthermore, a significant rise in the number of working-class individuals and with the increase in disposable incomes of the people in this region, these factors have favored the adoption of premium and high-quality beers in this region which is driving the beer packaging market.
Detailed TOC of Beer Packaging Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Changing Consumer Preferences
4.3.2 Innovative Packaging and Attractive Marketing
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Consumer Preference of Wine and Liquor Over Beer in a Few Regions
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging Material
5.1.1 Glass
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 PET
5.2 By Packaging Type
5.2.1 Bottle
5.2.2 Keg
5.2.3 Can
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Ardagh Group SA
6.1.3 Crown Holdings Incorporated
6.1.4 Ball Corporation
6.1.5 Westrock Company
6.1.6 Tetra Laval International SA
6.1.7 Carlsberg Group
6.1.8 Allied Glass Containers Limited
6.1.9 Plastipak Holdings Inc.
6.1.10 Nampack Ltd.
6.1.11 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
